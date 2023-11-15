Skip To Content
    Lily Allen Recalled The "Horrendous" Rape Joke That Russell Brand, Noel Fielding, And Jonathan Ross Made About Her In 2007

    The singer and actor got real about the moment in a new interview.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    BuzzFeed Staff

    This post contains discussion of rape.

    If you're of a certain age, you remember what Lily Allen's pop culture presence was like in the mid-to-late 2000s.

    Closeup of Lily Allen smiling
    Dave Hogan / Getty Images

    Similar to many female-identifying celebrities during the time, Lily was subject to near-constant coverage and scrutiny from the British tabloids and media in general.

    Lily Allen onstage holding a cup
    C Flanigan / FilmMagic

    In 2007, Lily appeared on the BBC program The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2007 alongside other British celebs like Jonathan Ross, Jimmy Carr, Noel Fielding, and Russell Brand — the latter of whom has recently faced multiple rape and sexual assault allegations.

    View this video on YouTube
    BBC / Via youtube.com

    At 2:55 in the above video, Jonathan offers to move Lily, "the only sexually attractive young lady" on the show, away from Russell and Noel to a "sexless zone." “And then Lily may go home with her dress still on,” he follows up.

    BBC / Via youtube.com

    Lily's response to his comment is pretty obvious.

    Closeup of Lily Allen cringing
    BBC / Via youtube.com

    "How dare you? We're not rapists," Noel replies with mock outrage.

    Closeup of Noel and Russell
    BBC / Via youtube.com

    "Why are you wearing a cape if you're not a rapist?" Jimmy asks.

    Closeup of Jimmy Carr
    BBC / Via youtube.com

    After some jokes about Jack the Ripper and the difference between serial murderers and rapists, Russell says, “There's a difference. There is no direct corollary between rapes and capes, it’s just a rhyme. Leave him alone."

    Closeup of Noel and Russell
    BBC / Via youtube.com

    In a new interview with Grazia, Lily reflected on what it felt like to be subject to such frankly disgusting banter — and, not a surprise, she wasn't a fan of the experience.

    Closeup of Lily Allen
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    She framed it as a moment "where I was on a chat show with Russell Brand and Noel Fielding and Jonathan Ross. And there are comments, I think, about me being raped or something."

    Lily Allen
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hermès

    "And I laugh along with it. In retrospect, that’s really horrendous."

    Closeup of Lily Allen
    Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

    Lily added that her feelings about the incident are unquestionably different now than they were then, and that's both owed to time passed and the pervasiveness of misogyny in 2000s popular culture.

    Closeup of Lily Allen
    Ricky Vigil M / GC Images

    “It makes me uncomfortable, but I don’t think I felt that at the time, because it was the culture."

    Closeup of Lily Allen
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    Read the entire profile here.

    If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.