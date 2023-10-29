    Kristin Chenoweth And Idina Menzel Set The Record Straight On Their Rumored "Wicked" Feud

    Finally, we know the truth.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Time flies just like witches do — and so we arrive at the 20th anniversary of the beloved smash Broadway musical Wicked.

    &quot;Wicked&quot; on Broadway
    Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

    Of course, if you're a fan, you're familiar with Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel's iconic performances during the show's initial run.

    Idina and Kristin in &quot;Wicked&quot;
    Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

    You might also remember that Idina and Kristin were both nominated for the Best Actress Tony for their performances — and that Idina ended up taking home the trophy for her stint as Elphaba.

    Closeup of Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel
    San Francisco Chronicle / San Francisco Chronicle via Gett

    Around the time of the show's initial run, rumors apparently persisted that Kristin and Idina were feuding — and now, both of them are setting the record straight themselves.

    The cast of &quot;Wicked&quot;
    Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

    “I’d like to speak on this,” Kristin said when asked about the rumors in an interview with Vulture. “After a certain amount of time after we opened, my mom was dealing with cancer. I was emotional, and I was thinking about some other things."

    Closeup of Kristin and Idina
    Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

    "To me, there was no way that I would win a Tony. Yes, it’s the two girls as leads. But it’s Elphaba’s story. I needed to deal with that part of me."

    Idina Menzel holding her Tony
    Gregory Pace / FilmMagic

    "I was very emotional. I tried to push it out, I mean, if only people knew.”

    Closeup of Kristin Chenoweth
    James Devaney / Wireimage

    "Unfortunately, people like to do that to women," Idina added while discussing the rumors. "They can’t be supportive of one another. You have to put all this conflict in there."

    Idina as Elphaba
    Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

    "We were tired and extremely supportive of one another.”

    Closeup of Idina and Kristin
    Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

    Kristin also revealed what her and Idina's dynamic was really like while starring in the show together.

    Closeup of Kristin Chenoweth
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for T.J. Martell Foundation

    “People always said that there wasn’t a show in two women together as leads," Kristin explained. "When it was pitched to me, it was like, ‘You’re very much the side character. You’re very much the supporting character.'"

    Closeup of Idina and Kristin
    Matthew Peyton / Getty Images

    “When Idina got cast, it felt like it wasn’t going to be that. It felt like we were together. I’m sure, as a sister, I got on her nerves sometimes. I’m positive I did. I get on my own nerves most of the time."

    Closeup of Kristin and Idina
    Jenny Anderson / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

    "But you also know what the other one’s going through. Nobody else can know that but us.”

    Closeup of Idina and Kristin
    Matthew Peyton / Getty Images

    Read the entire interview here.