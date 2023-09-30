    Here's How The Internet Reacted To Khloé Kardashian Revealing That She's Terrified Of Whales

    "I don’t want anything bad to happen to whales and I know the phobia is totally irrational, but we don’t pick our phobias."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    This is Khloé Kardashian.

    This is a whale.

    As it turns out, bringing the two together would be a very bad idea — for Khloé's sake, at least.

    So, on a recent episode of The Kardashians, it was revealed that Khloé is basically terrified of whales.

    Yesterday, she elaborated on Twitter (I'm not calling it X, grow up) that her fear "has been a phobia of mine for years."

    "I don’t want anything bad to happen to whales and I know the phobia is totally irrational, but we don’t pick our phobias," she wrote. "I low-key have a fear of the ocean, but a whale I can’t even look at, it freaks me out so much."

    When a Twitter user called her "relatable" for this revelation, she replied, "I hope so because I feel like such an idiot, admitting that it freaks me the fuck out."

    In another reply, she marveled — with fear, no doubt — at the absolute enormousness of whales, as well as the mysteries of the oceans deep.

    Eventually, she had to ask the general public to stop bothering her about whales.

    But, people had reactions nonetheless:

    Godspeed to Khloé and all the whale-phobes out there...stay safe.