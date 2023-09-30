Browse links
"I don’t want anything bad to happen to whales and I know the phobia is totally irrational, but we don’t pick our phobias."
@khloekardashian I will never get over this, we are both afraid of whales. 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/l8x4a0p5Hv— 𝘖𝘉𝘚𝘌𝘚𝘚𝘌𝘋 𝘞𝘐𝘛𝘏 𝘒𝘏𝘓𝘖𝘌́ 💜 (@KhloekardashVe) September 29, 2023
This has been a phobia of mine for years. I don’t want anything bad to happen to whales and I know the phobia is totally irrational, but we don’t pick our phobias. I low-key have a fear of the ocean, but a whale I can’t even look at, it freaks me out so much.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 29, 2023
Oh my God, is that relatable? I hope so because I feel like such an idiot, admitting that it freaks me the fuck out.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 29, 2023
They are ginormous, and we discover new species all the time. Over 80% of our oceans are unchartered. That’s fucking bananas! We don’t even know what’s in there.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 29, 2023
Can you guys please stop sending me whale tweets. I’m going to log off. It’s too much lol I’m really getting uncomfortable— Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 29, 2023
Khloé Kardashian has a fear of whales and she said her daughter True be drawing her pictures of whales to fuck with her lmaooo 😭😂— Dallyce ✨ (@DallTheDon) September 28, 2023
khloe kardashian having a secret life threatening fear of whales is the funniest thing ever— maggie (@jewbutchblues) September 28, 2023
Wow I learned about khloe Kardashian fear of whales and I’m shocked to find someone like me lol even pictures of whales scare me idk why it’s been like this since forever 😭😭— Hu (@ayyolollol) September 30, 2023
Khloe Kardashian being scared of whales is making me full on cackle right now. I am dying 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Nicole (@nicoledahll) September 30, 2023
Khloe kardashian having a phobia of whales makes me feel so seen— lexi (@leckthegeck) September 30, 2023
have not laughed as hard at anything in months as I have at khloe kardashian being scared of whales 😭😭😭😭— laur ☆ (@lastkissperry) September 29, 2023
How @khloekardashian feels about whales is exactly how I feel about ham & cheese sandwiches 🫣— hannah (@hannah_elx) September 30, 2023
i'm screaming khloe kardashian is the only person i know of who shares my whale fear and this poor girl has to see them in cabo khloe i'm so sorry— lisa rowe (@_half_jack) September 28, 2023
Twitter telling me that Khloe Kardashian is afraid of whales and then just hearing on the news that a Sydney man was killed by a whale 👀 pic.twitter.com/lKZhjBo4B4— uptownerd.bsky.social (@uptownerd) September 30, 2023
Give Khloe kardashian a best acting Oscar for her fear of whales— JulietteMelodyGrace (@battlewoundscar) September 29, 2023