    "He Is A Guy's Guy": Katie Couric Says Bryant Gumbel Had A "Sexist Attitude" On "TODAY"

    "He was prickly, but, I mean, what a talent."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you're of a certain age, you might've watched Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel on TODAY, which they cohosted from 1991 to 1997.

    Closeup of Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel hugging
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for UNICEF

    During a recent appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, Katie revealed that she felt Bryant had a "sexist attitude" toward her while they worked together.

    A closeup of Katie Couric at an event smiling
    Jason Mendez / Getty Images

    The admission came after Bill referred to Bryant as a "guy's guy." "He is a guy's guy," Katie replied. "He is a guy's guy, you got that right. He is."

    A closeup of Bryant Gumbel on the red carpet
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

    "He was prickly but I mean, what a talent. He's such a seamless broadcaster, eloquent. When that countdown would happen, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, he would just hit it perfect."

    Closeup of Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel on set during their time on The Today Show
    Nbc Newswire / NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Later in the episode, Katie alleged that Bryant got "mad" at her because she took maternity leave. "He was giving me endless shit for taking, like, a month or two off," she said. "I was having my first baby."

    Samantha Burkardt / SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images

    Katie gave birth to her first child, Ellie, in 1991; she also had a second child, Carrie, in 1996.

    "He was like, 'Why don't you just drop it in the field and come back to work right away or something?'"

    Bryant Gumbel and Katie Couric embracing and smiling
    Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    When Bill suggested that Bryant was joking in regards to that specific remark, Katie specified that he was "kidding." "He was goofing on me but giving me a lot of shit," she said.

    Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel at an event, both smiling. Katie is in a patterned dress and Bryant is in a suit with a pocket square
    Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    "But it was emblematic of an incredibly sexist attitude."

    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    Watch the entire episode below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Club Random / Via youtube.com