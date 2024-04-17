If you're of a certain age, you might've watched Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel on TODAY, which they cohosted from 1991 to 1997.
During a recent appearance on Bill Maher'sClub Randompodcast, Katie revealed that she felt Bryant had a "sexist attitude" toward her while they worked together.
The admission came after Bill referred to Bryant as a "guy's guy." "He is a guy's guy," Katie replied. "He is a guy's guy, you got that right. He is."
"He was prickly but I mean, what a talent. He's such a seamless broadcaster, eloquent. When that countdown would happen, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, he would just hit it perfect."
Later in the episode, Katie alleged that Bryant got "mad" at her because she took maternity leave. "He was giving me endless shit for taking, like, a month or two off," she said. "I was having my first baby."
"He was like, 'Why don't you just drop it in the field and come back to work right away or something?'"
When Bill suggested that Bryant was joking in regards to that specific remark, Katie specified that he was "kidding." "He was goofing on me but giving me a lot of shit," she said.
"But it was emblematic of an incredibly sexist attitude."