Since JoJo dropped her new single last week, the internet has been abuzz — for better or worse. She's already had to walk back a claim that she was the inventor of "gay pop."
There's also been speculation that she outright stole the song from Miley Cyrus, who allegedly recorded a demo of the song some time in the last decade, as well as pop singer Brit Smith.
Well, in a new interview with TMZ, JoJo set the record straight and is insistent she didn't steal the song — and her explanation makes a lot of sense.
"I did not steal anything," she said "There's no such thing as stealing. What happens is people write songs, and then, they don't do anything with them. Then, a few years later, it makes sense for another artist."
JoJo went on to point out that "Karma" is, indeed, an old song. "I was pitched it," she said. "I loved it, was obsessed with it, so I grasped onto it. That's a very normal thing."
"I knew that it was a special song," she said while discussing the song's impact so far. "I knew that it fit. I knew that it was exactly the vision that I wanted to create for the world."
"'Karma' makes you listen, 'Karma' makes you ask, 'Karma' makes you confused. So, whether people like it or not, marketing plan worked."