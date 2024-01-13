Skip To Content
    Jason Momoa Addressed Rumors That He's Currently Homeless

    Quite the misinterpretation, I must say.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Allow Jason Momoa to clear the air.

    Jason smiling at a media event
    Getty Images

    So, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jason revealed that he was heading down to New Zealand to film the Minecraft film adaptation — and that, while shooting, the country would essentially be his home.

    Jason posing with a trident for a movie premiere
    Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images for Warner Bros.

    “Bro, I don’t even have a home right now,” he explained in the interview, while discussing his upcoming Max show On the Roam. “I live on the road.”

    View this video on YouTube
    Max / Via youtube.com

    “I love the idea of just being with everyday people and doing my craft, which is filming, and then showing them," he continued. "And so, I think through doing that for so long, I got to be curious about it.”

    Apparently, some people took part of that statement as Jason saying that he is currently experiencing homelessness — which he has now decided to publicly clarify.

    James Devaney / GC Images

    In an interview with People, Jason set the record straight, for good: “I'm just houseless. I'm not homeless,” he joked. “I have a nice trailer.”

    he&#x27;s at the premiere for aquaman wearing a leather jacket
    Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for Warner Bros.

    “Everyone's like, ‘Jason Momoa's homeless.’ I'm like, ‘Relax. I got a fucking sleeping bag.’"

    Shane Anthony Sinclair / Getty Images

    Jason also added that he's never been a homeowner, which is extremely relatable. Slightly less relatable, for me at least, is that he does actually anticipate buying a home at some point.

    Vcg / VCG via Getty Images

    “I've never bought a house yet, so I'm excited to one day,” he said, before imagining what people will eventually say when they find out that he bought a home: “Like, ‘Jason Momoa bought a home. Holy shit. He's got a pillow now.’"

    closeup of him walking down a street
    Gotham / GC Images

    Dare to dream! You can read the entire interview with Jason here.