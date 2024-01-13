Jason Momoa Addressed Rumors That He's Currently Homeless

So, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jason revealed that he was heading down to New Zealand to film the Minecraft film adaptation — and that, while shooting, the country would essentially be his home.
“Bro, I don’t even have a home right now,” he explained in the interview, while discussing his upcoming Max show On the Roam. “I live on the road.”
Apparently, some people took part of that statement as Jason saying that he is currently experiencing homelessness — which he has now decided to publicly clarify.
In an interview with People, Jason set the record straight, for good: “I'm just houseless. I'm not homeless,” he joked. “I have a nice trailer.”
“Everyone's like, ‘Jason Momoa's homeless.’ I'm like, ‘Relax. I got a fucking sleeping bag.’"
Jason also added that he's never been a homeowner, which is extremely relatable. Slightly less relatable, for me at least, is that he does actually anticipate buying a home at some point.
“I've never bought a house yet, so I'm excited to one day,” he said, before imagining what people will eventually say when they find out that he bought a home: “Like, ‘Jason Momoa bought a home. Holy shit. He's got a pillow now.’"
Dare to dream! You can read the entire interview with Jason here.