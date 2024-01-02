At this point, you know Jamie Dornan from plenty of things — The Fall, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Belfast, the list goes on.
But the greater world was largely introduced to Jamie through the Fifty Shades of Grey film series.
In case you were under a literal rock for most of the 2010s, the Fifty Shades films — the first one in 2015, Fifty Shades Darker in 2017, and 2018's Fifty Shades Freed — were friggin' huge. They made over $1 billion in box office receipts, and they made Jamie and his costar Dakota Johnson worldwide stars.
With increased fame often comes increased unwanted attention — and as it turns out, that was definitely Jamie's experience after the success of the Fifty Shades films.
In a new interview with the Independent, Jamie revealed how his Fifty Shades fame affected his life, as well as his family's life — and it sounds pretty damn harrowing.
"I’ve been involved in situations where it’s impacted my family," he explained, before revealing that he was dealing with "a stalker-type situation" prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
"That was fucking scary," he said. "Someone turned up at my house when my kids were there."
"It was not something... The more I can block that out, the better it is for me and the family."
Yikes. Jamie also addressed dealing with the intense attention from fans of the series — specifically, conspiracy theories that he and Dakota are secretly married IRL.
"I tried to put walls up around [the fans], to really try and not let that in,” he said.
“I’m pretty good at just blocking any of the noise associated with whatever fandom is — not letting it affect me, or more importantly my family.”
