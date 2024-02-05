Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    "I Feel Uncomfortable Right Now": Here's Why Jacob Elordi Is Reportedly Under Police Investigation

    We'll see where this leads.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You know Jacob Elordi from pretty much everything right now.

    A closeup of Jacob
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    Variety reports that the Saltburn star is currently under investigation by Australian police after an alleged altercation with a radio producer.

    Close-up of Jacob hosting SNL
    NBC / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

    The publication cites reporting from Australia's Daily Telegraph, which says that the alleged incident stemmed from an encounter between Elordi and Joshua Fox, a producer for The Kyle & Jackie O Show, at a Sydney hotel.

    Jacob sitting in a chair for a TV interview
    NBC / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    Joshua gave his own account of what allegedly took place during this morning's episode of the show, claiming that Jacob asked Joshua to stop filming him after Joshua asked for some of his bathwater as a birthday present for the show's cohost, Jackie O.

    Close-up of Jacob in a suit, tie, and vest at a Saltburn event
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    Joshua said he refused to delete the footage "because I feel uncomfortable right now, and this is the only evidence. And then Jacob kind of just flips and he kind of pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat.”

    Close-up of Jacob smiling on a talk show
    NBC / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    In a statement to Variety, New South Wales police confirmed that the matter is under investigation.

    Close-up of Jacob smiling
    NBC / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

    “Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs,” the statement reads, per Variety. “Police were told about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing.”

    Close-up of Jacob at a media event
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for FLC

    We've reached out to Jacob's people and will let you know if there's any further comment.