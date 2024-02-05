You know Jacob Elordi from pretty much everything right now.
Variety reports that the Saltburn star is currently under investigation by Australian police after an alleged altercation with a radio producer.
The publication cites reporting from Australia's Daily Telegraph, which says that the alleged incident stemmed from an encounter between Elordi and Joshua Fox, a producer for The Kyle & Jackie O Show, at a Sydney hotel.
Joshua gave his own account of what allegedly took place during this morning's episode of the show, claiming that Jacob asked Joshua to stop filming him after Joshua asked for some of his bathwater as a birthday present for the show's cohost, Jackie O.
Joshua said he refused to delete the footage "because I feel uncomfortable right now, and this is the only evidence. And then Jacob kind of just flips and he kind of pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat.”
In a statement to Variety, New South Wales police confirmed that the matter is under investigation.
“Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs,” the statement reads, per Variety. “Police were told about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing.”
We've reached out to Jacob's people and will let you know if there's any further comment.