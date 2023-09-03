Celebrity·Posted on Sep 3, 2023Here's How Selena Gomez Broke Her Hand — It's Pretty Unexpected, TBH"I wish I had, like, a really cool story that I saved someone's life or something."by Larry FitzmauriceBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink So, Selena Gomez broke her hand last week. Cindy Ord / Getty Images The singer revealed the recent injury in the comments section of a fan post about her new single "Single Soon." View this photo on Instagram @shadeofsmg / Via instagram.com In response to the post imploring people to buy her new single, Selena replied, "Broke my hand and had surgery. I don't care about selling anything. I'm just happy to make music with my friends." @shadesofmg / Via instagram.com Since then, she's shared a photo to her IG Story of her gray cast. @selenagomez / Via Instagram: @selenagomez She's also revealed how, exactly, she broke her hand. Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images During a recent appearance on The Ellen K Morning Show, Selena revealed that the break happened because of an accident that took place in her own home. View this photo on Instagram @officialellenk / Via instagram.com "I wish I had, like, a really cool story that I saved someone's life or something," Selena admitted. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images "But I was in a long dress, a summer dress, and I was walking from my car to my house and tripped." Lisa O'connor / AFP via Getty Images When Ellen pointed out that the injury could've been worse, Selena agreed while showing off her hand cast. "I guess there is a silver lining. But this is not fun — this is not fun." @officialellenk / Via instagram.com Here's hoping Selena heals up soon!