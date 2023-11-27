Trisha Paytas is, without a doubt, one of the internet's most notorious stars.
More so than many of her internet-native peers, Trisha's managed to stay in the public eye — and, more often than not, at the center of some conversation — for years now. But the question is: What's the money actually like when it comes to what Trisha does for a living?
In a recent interview for Polyester Zine, Trisha — who recently announced that she's expecting her second child — got real about what it takes and what she makes.
In the interview, Trisha explains that her financial situation "changes so much" and typically relies on how often she's posting — as well as what platform she's posting on.
"There was a time when I was posting every single day making $100,000, versus a time I was posting every single day making $8,000," she explained.
Marriage and family life also play a role in Trisha's workload, which inevitably connects to what she's bringing home financially. "Before I was married, I’d wake up, and I’d be filming five videos a day or something like that," she explained. "And then, when I got pregnant I had a very easy schedule — I was just doing, like, ASMR, whatever felt good that day. But I really hustled right before I gave birth."
"I was doing OnlyFans and ASMR and main channel videos, and everything, Twitter, TikTok. I was doing that three or four days a week, and I had my husband to help me so he would set up all the shots and stuff. When I was doing it myself, it was just literally just in my car or on my floor or something."
Trisha also explained that, even though Moses assisted her with OnlyFans shoots, her marriage is why she stopped posting on the platform — despite the fact that she "did great in 2020" on there and decided to only post there throughout that year as a result.
"It was fun," she said. "I had a summer of it, and I made a ton of money, and I loved it. I probably would have continued longer, but I met Moses [her husband], and I was like, ‘OK, I’ll stop now.’ Yeah, so I really rode that for a while."
"I did it about a year before I met him, but the really hardcore stuff I did for, like, a summer. I don’t regret it.”