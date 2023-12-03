OK, so you're a huge Disney person who's been to Disneyland a bunch of times. Maybe you go there regularly enough that you spend a certain amount of money at Disneyland every year.
But there is no way — and I really mean that, absolutely no way — you spend as much money on trips to Disneyland as Nick Cannon does.
During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Nick revealed that he spends a whopping $200,000 a year at Disneyland.
Now, an obvious reason why Nick is spending that much money on Disneyland trips is because he has 12 children — in case you forgot.
In the interview, Nick also explained that he's at Disneyland once a month — which means that he's spending an average of $20,000 a month at the theme park.
He also noted that it wasn't always like this. "I used to get that Disney bag," he stated, referring to when he was the host of Disneyland's Christmas morning parade from 2009 to 2019. "They were perks. All that stuff was free."
"It's no longer free, and I only had two kids then...to move around Disney, I'm probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland."
Of course, anyone who's been to Disneyland at least once knows that there's far more to spend money on than just the price of admission — which is another reason why all those trips have added up for Nick.
"Disneyland is expensive already off top if you're trying to stay in the hotel," he said. "It's not how it used to be. You gotta make reservations."
"I used to be an employee!" he exclaimed. I feel your pain, Nick — well, not really, but still.