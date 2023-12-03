Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Nick Cannon Explained Why He Spends $200,000 A Year At Disneyland, And It's Certainly An Explanation

    "I used to get that Disney bag."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    OK, so you're a huge Disney person who's been to Disneyland a bunch of times. Maybe you go there regularly enough that you spend a certain amount of money at Disneyland every year.

    Disneyland
    Handout / Getty Images

    But there is no way — and I really mean that, absolutely no way — you spend as much money on trips to Disneyland as Nick Cannon does.

    Closeup of Nick Cannon
    Noam Galai / Getty Images

    During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Nick revealed that he spends a whopping $200,000 a year at Disneyland.

    View this video on YouTube
    The Breakfast Club / Via youtube.com

    Now, an obvious reason why Nick is spending that much money on Disneyland trips is because he has 12 children — in case you forgot.

    Closeup of Nick Cannon smiling
    Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

    Nick has two children with Mariah Carey, three with model Brittany Bell, two with model Alyssa Scott, three with Abby De La Rosa, one with Bre Tiesi, and one with LaNisha Cole.

    In the interview, Nick also explained that he's at Disneyland once a month — which means that he's spending an average of $20,000 a month at the theme park.

    Closeup of Nick Cannon
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images for BET

    That's what we call "Disney math."

    He also noted that it wasn't always like this. "I used to get that Disney bag," he stated, referring to when he was the host of Disneyland's Christmas morning parade from 2009 to 2019. "They were perks. All that stuff was free."

    Closeup of Nick Cannon
    Paras Griffin / WireImage

    "It's no longer free, and I only had two kids then...to move around Disney, I'm probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland."

    Closeup of Nick Cannon
    Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

    Of course, anyone who's been to Disneyland at least once knows that there's far more to spend money on than just the price of admission — which is another reason why all those trips have added up for Nick.

    People in a Disneyland store
    Vcg / VCG via Getty Images

    "Disneyland is expensive already off top if you're trying to stay in the hotel," he said. "It's not how it used to be. You gotta make reservations."

    Closeup of Nick Cannon
    John Nacion / Getty Images

    "I used to be an employee!" he exclaimed. I feel your pain, Nick — well, not really, but still.

    Closeup of Nick Cannon
    Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

    Watch the entire interview here.