Henry Cavill's in lots of things, of course. You could go to the movie theater right now and see him in Argylle.
Henry recently appeared on theHappy Sad Confusedpodcast alongside Argylle director Matthew Vaughn — and, during their appearance, the actor decided to wax philosophical on one of the internet's favorite topics: sex scenes in movies and TV.
“I don’t understand them – I’m not a fan," he said. "There are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience, but I think sometimes they’re overused these days."
“It’s when you have a sense that you’re going, ‘Is this really necessary, or is it just people with less clothing on?’”
Henry added that the process of filming a sex scene can get "uncomfortable" when it's unclear what the purpose of the scene actually is: 'You’re thinking, ‘There’s not a performance here. There’s not a piece which is going to carry through to the rest of the movie.'"
"Most of the time, human imagination is gonna trump it," Henry said about sex scenes in general, after adding the caveats that they can also be "great in a movie" and "really help with the storytelling."
"I think it can be a little bit of a cop-out if a TV show or a movie is just filled with gyrating bodies and you’re going, ‘Okay, but what is this doing for us apart from the idea of, 'Oh, naked person, great'?"
Well, this is a subject everyone's got an opinion on, so feel free to get loud (respectfully) in the comments — and listen to the podcast with Henry and Matthew here.