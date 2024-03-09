"Harry Potter" Actor Miriam Margolyes Says She's "Worried" About Adult "Harry Potter" Fans

Hot Topic
Here she is, back again.
Miriam Margolyes is a veteran British actor and, like many British celebrities, she's excellent at providing quips and stories that turn the internet on its collective head. A few years ago, she alleged that Arnold Schwarzenegger basically farted on her on set in the '90s.
If you're a Harry Potter fan, you probably know her from her portrayal of Professor Sprout in the iconic film franchise — and if you're an adult, she's got a bone to pick with you.
So, Miriam recently appeared on New Zealand's 1News, and she was asked about comparisons between fans of Harry Potter and those of the beloved BBC sitcom Blackadder, which she also appeared in.
She did not mince words.
“I worry about Harry Potter fans, because they should be over that by now,” she said. “You know, I mean, it was 25 years ago, and it’s for children. I think it’s for children. But they get stuck in it.”
“People say, ‘We’re having a Harry Potter-themed wedding.’ And I think, gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be? I can’t even think about [it]."
Now, before things get out of hand — Miriam was also very clear that she has no quarrel with Harry Potter as a franchise itself. She called it "wonderful" and said she was "very grateful" for being involved in it, but she also said, "It's over," which...facts.
But the internet had opinions anyway, as they often do:
