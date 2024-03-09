Skip To Content
"Harry Potter" Actor Miriam Margolyes Says She's "Worried" About Adult "Harry Potter" Fans

"I think it's for children."

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

Here she is, back again.

closeup of Miriam Margolyes standing by a staircase
Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

Miriam Margolyes is a veteran British actor and, like many British celebrities, she's excellent at providing quips and stories that turn the internet on its collective head. A few years ago, she alleged that Arnold Schwarzenegger basically farted on her on set in the '90s.

she&#x27;s posing in front of a person dressed as a rabbit
Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

If you're a Harry Potter fan, you probably know her from her portrayal of Professor Sprout in the iconic film franchise — and if you're an adult, she's got a bone to pick with you.

Professor Sprout teaches students in Hogwarts greenhouse
Warner Bros / ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection
So, Miriam recently appeared on New Zealand's 1News, and she was asked about comparisons between fans of Harry Potter and those of the beloved BBC sitcom Blackadder, which she also appeared in.

1News / Via youtube.com

She did not mince words.

closeup of her in a dark room
Fairfax Media / Fairfax Media via Getty Images

“I worry about Harry Potter fans, because they should be over that by now,” she said. “You know, I mean, it was 25 years ago, and it’s for children. I think it’s for children. But they get stuck in it.”

closeup of her walking outside weaing layers and glasses
Hgl / GC Images

“People say, ‘We’re having a Harry Potter-themed wedding.’ And I think, gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be? I can’t even think about [it]."

David M. Benett

Now, before things get out of hand — Miriam was also very clear that she has no quarrel with Harry Potter as a franchise itself. She called it "wonderful" and said she was "very grateful" for being involved in it, but she also said, "It's over," which...facts.

closeup of her at a restaurant table
David M. Benett

But the internet had opinions anyway, as they often do:

@KAY_Bye013 / Via Twitter: @KAY_Bye013

@yassification0 / Via Twitter: @yassification0

@f0r4st / Via Twitter: @f0r4st

@BlackTurmaline_ / Via Twitter: @BlackTurmaline_

AMC / @longdaytogo / Via Twitter: @longdaytogo

WWE / @SilkyJohnstamos / Via Twitter: @SilkyJohnstamos
