Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
I'm...green with envy at how well this was pulled off.
This lowkey scared me 😭 #Emmys2024 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/S8r17nbncT— The Latifah (@TheLatifah) January 15, 2024
WHO THE HELL IS THAT.?:7:/& pic.twitter.com/SRRB179aBB— nyeongpham akgae (@terrariuh) January 15, 2024
I love drag what do you mean the green goblin is at the Emmy’s pic.twitter.com/1Gee6ppd6L— 🍌Gail🍌 (@Icekoldsoup) January 15, 2024
why tf is the green goblin at the emmy's— sofa 🛋️ (@wildernesscouch) January 15, 2024
sorry is anyone gonna talk about the green goblin that was on the red carpet for the Emmy’s— marlenugh (@mclemar) January 15, 2024
If you're watching E! Right now, did you see the green goblin in the crowd shot? Can we get a story on that please? #Emmys2024 #Emmy #RedCarpet— Eric (@dcow36) January 15, 2024