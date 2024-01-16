Skip To Content
Don't Be Afraid If You Saw A Green Goblin On The 2023 Emmys Red Carpet — Here's What Was Going On

I'm...green with envy at how well this was pulled off.

Larry Fitzmaurice
Perhaps you flipped on one of the livestreams of the 2023 Emmys red carpet and discovered...a green goblin on your screen.

Twitter: @TheLatifah / Via Twitter: @TheLatifah

Twitter: @terrariuh / Via Twitter: @terrariuh

@Icekoldsoup / Via Twitter: @Icekoldsoup

People were, uh, confused:

@wildernesscouch / Via Twitter: @wildernesscouch

@mclemar / Via Twitter: @mclemar

@dcow36 / Via Twitter: @dcow36

But fear not! This year's Emmys wasn't taken over by any real-life ghouls. In fact, this very picture might help you figure out what the deal was, if you're a RuPaul's Drag Race fan...

Princess Poppy dressed as a goblin in the background
Getty Images

That's right, the "green goblin" in question was drag queen Princess Poppy, the Season 15 contestant who really went all out for their red carpet look.

Contestants from &quot;RuPaul&#x27;s Drag Race&quot; on the red carpet
Getty Images

Here's a full photo of the full cast. Incredible stuff.

Contestants from &quot;RuPaul&#x27;s Drag Race&quot; on the red carpet
Getty Images

Mystery solved! Head here for more 2023 Emmys coverage.