Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Gisele Bündchen Finally Addressed The Rumors That She Cheated On Tom Brady With Joaquim Valente

“I don’t want to open myself up to all of that.”

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were married for quite a while — 13 years, specifically — before they divorced in October of 2022.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen posing together; he&#x27;s in a velvet suit and she&#x27;s wearing a metallic gown
Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

Tom and Gisele are, to put it mildly, massively famous. They're practically two of the most recognizable celebrity faces on Earth.

Two people standing together; one in a black suit, the other in a white dress with a draped sleeve
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

As is the case with massively famous couples, we really never knew that much about their personal lives — and, as a result, there have been plenty of rumors in the years following their divorce.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen smiling at an event, Brady in a black outfit with gold detailing, Bündchen in an off-the-shoulder gold gown
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

One of those rumors is that Gisele cheated on Tom with her current boyfriend, Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente — someone who she has very rarely been photographed with in public, BTW.

Man in casual athletic wear holding a phone and walking by a car
Mega / GC Images

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Gisele finally addressed the rumors head-on. "That is a lie," she said.

Woman in turtleneck and coat smiles while walking, casual style. No identifiable individuals
James Devaney / GC Images

"I really don't want to make my life a tabloid," she added. "I don't want to open myself up to all of that."

Woman in workout attire with headphones jogs in a sunny setting
Mega / GC Images

Gisele also addressed the media scrutiny she faced after her separation from Tom. "This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," she said.

Gisele Bündchen smiling, wearing a black leather jacket and earrings
Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

"They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified."

Woman in a sleek beige blazer over a white blouse
Manny Hernandez / Wireimage

"No one really knows what happens between two people, only the two people in the relationship," she added. Can't deny that!

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen pose together; he&#x27;s in a suit and bowtie, she wears a backless dress. They&#x27;re on a red carpet event
Penske Media / Penske Media via Getty Images

You can read the entire interview here.