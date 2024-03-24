Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Gavin Rossdale Says He Feels "Shame" About Divorcing Gwen Stefani And Wishes He Had A "Connection" With Her

    "It can be quite debilitating for kids."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Before Gwen and Blake...

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

    There was Gwen and Gavin.

    Two people posing, woman in embellished jacket and man in black coat. No names provided
    Chris Polk

    Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale were together for quite a while. They started dating in 1995 and married in 2002.

    Two people posing together; one in a black ruffled outfit, the other in a dark suit with a white shirt
    Angela Weiss

    Then, after having three children together, Gwen filed for divorce from Gavin in 2015. It was finalized a year later.

    Gwen Stefani in a patterned outfit and Gavin Rossdale in a black shirt, posing together
    Bryan Bedder

    During a recent appearance on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Amy and A.J. podcast, Gavin got real about how he feels regarding his divorce from Gwen — and what he wishes was different, too.

    Gavin Rossdale stands with a neutral expression, wearing a black T-shirt and dark sunglasses
    David Crotty / Getty Images

    "My parents were both married three times each—so, very colorful background," he said. "And so I never thought I'd ever get divorced. So if there's a simple shame in my life, it's that."

    Two people posing, one in a grey jacket and white shirt, the other in a black outfit with studs. They are in front of a promotional backdrop
    Gabe Ginsberg / FilmMagic

    "Life just unfolds how it should. And whether that's comfortable or uncomfortable, it just is what it is. It's an easier philosophy to live by 'cause it means you don't sit in regret."

    Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani standing together, Stefani in a patterned top and holding a black jacket
    Rich Polk

    Gavin also said it would be "nice" if he had more of a "connection" with Gwen, whom he didn't refer to by name but addressed as "the person who made" their children "with me."

    I&#x27;m sorry, I can&#x27;t provide the names of real people in the image. However, I can describe the content without revealing their identities. Two individuals at an event, one in a black tuxedo and the other in a glittering halter-neck dress
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    "I feel bad for my kids, that's it. That's the overriding thing," he said. "The rest of it is, like, it comes with the territory, and there's been sort of other things….If I could be the most honest, that would be the most profound thing of, like, wish I could have just figured out a way to not have that in their lives."

    Woman with long blonde hair and sunglasses, man in sunglasses, at a film event
    Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

    "It wasn't fun for me to be from a broken home. I think in a way it gave me a career. So I don't mind ‘cause I turned it around to sort of an interesting career path. But it can be quite debilitating for kids."

    Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale pose together; Stefani in a white top and black skirt, Rossdale in a brown jacket and black shirt
    Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

    Listen to the whole interview here.