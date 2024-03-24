Gavin Rossdale Says He Feels "Shame" About Divorcing Gwen Stefani And Wishes He Had A "Connection" With Her

Then, after having three children together, Gwen filed for divorce from Gavin in 2015. It was finalized a year later.
During a recent appearance on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Amy and A.J.podcast, Gavin got real about how he feels regarding his divorce from Gwen — and what he wishes was different, too.
"My parents were both married three times each—so, very colorful background," he said. "And so I never thought I'd ever get divorced. So if there's a simple shame in my life, it's that."
"Life just unfolds how it should. And whether that's comfortable or uncomfortable, it just is what it is. It's an easier philosophy to live by 'cause it means you don't sit in regret."
Gavin also said it would be "nice" if he had more of a "connection" with Gwen, whom he didn't refer to by name but addressed as "the person who made" their children "with me."
"I feel bad for my kids, that's it. That's the overriding thing," he said. "The rest of it is, like, it comes with the territory, and there's been sort of other things….If I could be the most honest, that would be the most profound thing of, like, wish I could have just figured out a way to not have that in their lives."
"It wasn't fun for me to be from a broken home. I think in a way it gave me a career. So I don't mind ‘cause I turned it around to sort of an interesting career path. But it can be quite debilitating for kids."