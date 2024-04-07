Don Lemon Got Married This Weekend In New York City, And Congratulations Are In Order

Looks like Don made "Lemon"ade out of his relationship with his partner Tim Malone this weekend!
People confirms that the TV news anchor married Tim, who he's been engaged to for five years, yesterday at New York City's Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church — on the anniversary of their engagement, no less.
Here's a wider look at the church itself:
Here's a pic of the happy couple smooching outside the church:
And here's a pic with their dogs! How cute.
In an interview with People, Don gave a window into wedding planning while also shedding some light on the relationship dynamic between him and Tim.
“I'm a last-minute person, and most things I just don't worry about," he said. "But this one I'm secretly worried about, but I'm letting Tim take the reins because he's a good planner."
"I'll be writing questions for, like, the UN ambassador, and he'll be saying, ‘Oh, when are they going to put the buttons on our jackets?’ It's an important question, but I'm just like, 'Huh? What?’ So he has a million questions, but usually, he gets it done without me even answering.”
Congrats to the happy couple! You can read more about their wedding here.