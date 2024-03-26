Skip To Content
    "Diary Of A Wimpy Kid" Star Charlie Wright Says That Playing Rodrick "Ruined" His Career

    “Now, I’ll be honest, some of the memes were funny."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you're a fan of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies, you know Charlie Wright, who played Rodrick in the film franchise's fourth installment, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

    Charlie standing on red carpet wearing a black leather jacket, striped pants, and black shoes, hands in pockets
    Paras Griffin

    I'm going to be totally honest with you: The Long Haul — which was, as of this writing, the final live-action installment in the Wimpy Kid franchise — was not a success. Critics didn't like it, and it made $40 million worldwide off of a reported $20 million budget, which is not great by Hollywood standards.

    The Heffley family from the movie, dressed in casual attire, looking forward curiously on grass by a road
    Daniel Mcfadden / Disney / Everett Collection

    To make matters worse, it sounds as if the film also had a pretty negative impact on Charlie's career.

    Two kids from &quot;Diary of a Wimpy Kid&quot; stand at a fairgrounds, one eating a hot dog, the other carrying a backpack
    Daniel Mcfadden / Disney / Everett Collection

    In a recent YouTube video titled "Life as #NotMyRodrick," Charlie revealed that the backlash to his being cast as Rodrick turned into a meme that made pursuing a career in acting much, much harder. “Let’s just say that when the world found out I was playing Rodrick, they weren’t very happy,” he said.

    Charlie Wright / Via youtube.com

    Along with memes came hurtful messages and death threats, as well as the #NotMyRodrick hashtag. Charlie also revealed that he still receives death threats to this day.

    Charlie in a skull graphic T-shirt and Jason Drucker in a striped shirt, standing outside near a cabin in the movie
    Daniel Mcfadden / Disney / Everett Collection

    “Do I have any hatred or anger towards people who participated in the #NotMyRodrick thing? No, I don’t," he said. "I did go through a depressive episode for almost three years afterwards and it kind of ruined my acting career, but I’m still alive. I’m still here.”

    Charlie in a leather jacket and cap holding a microphone and popcorn bucket
    Paras Griffin

    Charlie also said that the most difficult part of all the hate he received for playing Rodrick was "that I felt like I hadn’t really done anything to deserve it."

    The family from the movie in a car, looking forward in shock or confusion, their faces and vehicle splattered with mud
    Daniel Mcfadden / Disney / Everett Collection

    "Granted, the movie wasn’t great, and maybe some people hated my performance, but I acted my little ass off in that movie, okay?" he stated. "And to have people saying that they wished I was dead just for doing my job and being in a movie was kind of crazy. You know, being a teenager at the time, and no one was really there to guide me through it or, like, help me, really."

    "I just had to suck it up and deal with it. I had to kind of figure it out on my own, and, you know, it took me three years to finally let go and move on.”

    A police officer interacts with two young boys by a lake, one wearing a &quot;Chicago&quot; T-shirt, the other in stripes
    Daniel Mcfadden / Disney / Everett Collection

    You can watch Charlie's entire video here.