Dakota Johnson Wore A "Madame Web" Inspired Dress You Need To See To Believe

Unless you've been trapped in a literal spider web for several years, you already know that Dakota Johnson is the lead star in the upcoming Spider-Man Universe film Madame Web. She's, like, literally Madame Web.
So, the movie drops in a few weeks — Feb. 14, to be exact — and Dakota's doing red carpet appearances for it. Here's her look at the film's photo-call in London back at the end of January.
Dakota also stepped out recently for a Vogue Brazil event in Rio de Janeiro, and her look was way more inspired by the forthcoming film.
Dakota was practically draped head-to-toe in a spider web design, and it was very stunning.