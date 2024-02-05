Skip To Content
    Dakota Johnson Wore A "Madame Web" Inspired Dress You Need To See To Believe

    Wow.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless you've been trapped in a literal spider web for several years, you already know that Dakota Johnson is the lead star in the upcoming Spider-Man Universe film Madame Web. She's, like, literally Madame Web.

    A closeup of Dakota in a scene from &quot;Madame Web&quot;
    / ©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    So, the movie drops in a few weeks — Feb. 14, to be exact — and Dakota's doing red carpet appearances for it. Here's her look at the film's photo-call in London back at the end of January.

    Closeup of Dakota Johnson on the red carpet
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    Dakota also stepped out recently for a Vogue Brazil event in Rio de Janeiro, and her look was way more inspired by the forthcoming film.

    Closeup of Dakota Johnson
    Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Dakota was practically draped head-to-toe in a spider web design, and it was very stunning.

    Dakota Johnson in a spiderweb-inspired dress
    Dani Raddi / Backgrid

    Here's a closer look at the head covering, too.

    Closeup of Dakota Johnson
    Dani Raddi / Backgrid

    As W Magazine points out, Dakota's dress was a custom Annie's Ibiza dress and featured dozens of crystals. Dakota also shared another angle of the look on IG.

    Dakota Johnson
    Dani Raddi / Backgrid

    She nailed the look. Check out the trailer for Madame Web below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Sony / Via youtube.com