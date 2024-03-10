Skip To Content
    Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin Have Reportedly Been Engaged For Years, And We Didn't Even Know

    Her web really does connect them all.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    So, you probably know that Dakota Johnson and Coldplay singer Chris Martin have been dating for a while — since 2017, specifically.

    Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images, Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    Or maybe you didn't! I wouldn't blame you if you forgot, since in the realm of celebrity couples, they're fairly private. They don't even do red carpet appearances together.

    Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images, Buda Mendes / Getty Images

    Given all of this, it's not that much of a surprise that they've reportedly been engaged for years — even though, well, it also kind of is.

    Mega / GC Images, Simone Joyner / Getty Images

    People has the scoop, with a source telling the publication that Chris and Dakota "got engaged years ago but were in no rush to get married."

    Karwai Tang / WireImage, Jmenternational / Getty Images for The Brits

    People also points to a picture of Dakota wearing a green ring circa December 2020, which the source also confirmed was an engagement ring. So, basically, they've been engaged for more than three years now.

    Closeup of Dakota Johnson
    Gotham / GC Images

    Here's a pic from January 2024 where she's not wearing the ring at all — so, it seems like she's sometimes wearing it, sometimes not.

    Closeup of Dakota Johnson waving
    Gotham / GC Images

    The source also tells People that the couple have had "ups and downs" throughout the years, but it also sounds like the engagement is still on. Who knows, with these two.

    Raymond Hall / GC Images, Isabel Infantes - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    BuzzFeed has reached out to Dakota and Chris's reps, so we'll let you know if there's anything else going on here.