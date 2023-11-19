Skip To Content
    Colleen Ballinger AKA Miranda Sings Apologized For The Ukulele Video And Addressed The Grooming And Racism Allegations

    “Sorry I’ve been gone for so long. I’ve really missed this. I’ve missed talking to everyone every single day."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    This story contains discussion of grooming and racism.

    Earlier this year, allegations surfaced against Colleen Ballinger, aka Miranda Sings, that the YouTube personality had engaged in inappropriate conduct with younger fans earlier in her career — with one fan alleging that she "groomed" him.

    Colleen Ballinger on the orange carpet of the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards  in a short dress and sparkly heels
    Adam McIntyre claimed that Colleen sent him a pair of her panties and a bra when he was just 13 years old — an allegation that she confirmed in 2020 with a video titled "addressing everything," in which she referred to her actions as "completely stupid."

    Closeup of Miranda Sings
    Adam also alleged that Colleen brought up sex several times in a group chat called "weenies" with other fans when he was a teenager, by asking him if he was a virgin and what his "favorite position" was.

    Miranda Sings onstage
    He also alleged that, when he was 14, he wrote in the group chat that his "ass looked good," to which Colleen allegedly replied, "pics Adam."

    Another fan, Brey, told the Huffington Post that Miranda would "trauma dump" on him and other young fans on the "weenies" chat after her divorce from YouTuber Joshua Evans in 2016 — and that they were essentially enlisted to defend her online in the wake of their split.

    Closeup of Colleen Ballinger
    “I would be in class DMing her on my iPad...about her abusive ex-husband,” Adam added. “I was so involved in this woman’s life that it’s embarrassing to look back on."

    The immediate fallout was swift, and things only got worse from there. Colleen responded to the initial wave of allegations with a 10-minute YouTube video that featured her singing free-associatively while playing the ukulele, addressing the allegations and effectively criticizing the wave of backlash against her.

    View this video on YouTube
    The video was roundly mocked and became something of an instant meme — and this was before April Korto Quioh, who worked as a writers’ assistant, a showrunner’s assistant, and a writers’ PA on Colleen's short-lived Netflix show Haters Back Off!, detailed allegations of racist behavior and disturbing content that Colleen allegedly wanted to work into the show.

    Closeup of Miranda Sings
    April, who is Black, alleged that Colleen "had a knack for making ‘funny,’ biting comments about the people around her, and since we all had her to thank for our jobs, we were forced to just go with it. She saw no issue with commenting on my hair, or my clothes, or asking about my personal life. Her lack of boundaries was remarkable.”

    Miranda Sings sitting on the floor in a closet in a scene from &quot;Haters Back Off!&quot;
    April also said that Colleen allegedly asked writers to work in storylines in which Miranda and her uncle Jim would "be caught in compromising positions or stomach-churning moments of intimacy that could always be easily explained away by a clueless Miranda."

    Miranda Sings sitting on a float shaped like a man on all fours in a scene from &quot;Haters Back Off!&quot;
    Since all of this emerged, Colleen canceled tour dates and essentially went radio silent — that is, until this weekend, when she returned with a new YouTube video called "fall vlog" in which she addresses the allegations, as well as the infamous ukulele video.

    View this video on YouTube
    “Obviously, the last video that I posted on here… It’s really embarrassing, to say the least," she said after apologizing for being "gone so long."

    Colleen Ballinger at a media event
    "I was being accused of some pretty awful things, and I was just mad, and I should have handled that situation with maturity and empathy," she said. "But instead, I just let my ego take over, and I’m really disappointed in myself.”

    Closeup of Colleen Ballinger smiling
    Colleen went on to say that there were "moments" where her comedy was "immature and inappropriate" during her "15-year career."

    Colleen Ballinger
    "And there were times when I did not put enough thought into some of my fan interactions, and because of that behavior people got hurt," she added. "I am so sorry.”

    Colleen Ballinger
    “I never wanted to hurt anybody, but it’s clear that I did, and I feel like there’s probably people who are disappointed or feel abandoned by me because of my silence over the last few months."

    Closeup of Colleen Ballinger
    Colleen went on to explain her silence following the allegations, claiming that she "needed to take time to make sure I was listening and learning as much as possible" and "also needed to get the help that I needed to be ok.”

    Closeup of Colleen Ballinger sitting on a late-night tv talk show
    “The majority of the last few months has just been spent in therapy," she later added. “I’m back, and I’m here now. I am not a perfect person, and there are plenty of things in my past that I wish I could go back and redo and fix and change."

    Closeup of Colleen Ballinger
    “I don’t have control over the things people say about me. I only have control over my actions moving forward, and so I’m going to do everything that I can to make sure that I create a positive, kind, inclusive, safe space online with my content. If you want to be a part of my journey online, I would love to have you. And if not, I completely understand."

    Closeup of Colleen Ballinger
    “I do not expect anyone to welcome me back with open arms," Colleen also said. "I don’t expect to change anyone’s mind with this video."

    Closeup of Colleen Ballinger smiling at a red carpet event
    "I just wanted to come on here and say that I’m sorry, and I wanted to try and show people that it’s possible for someone to grow and learn and be better after making mistakes many, many years ago.”

    Closeup of Colleen Ballinger
    You can watch the entire video here.

    If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.

    If you are concerned that a child is experiencing or may be in danger of abuse, you can call or text the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 (4.A.CHILD); service can be provided in over 140 languages.