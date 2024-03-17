Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Cardi B Explained Why She Was "Afraid To Do Everything" Last Year

    “Like, last year, I barely dropped music."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    This week, Cardi B dropped a new single, "Enough (Miami)." Here's the video:

    View this video on YouTube
    Atlantic / Via youtube.com

    The new single is notable for a few reasons, not least because it's been more than five years since the release of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

    Cardi B poses on the red carpet in a sequined black dress with a high neck
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    Cardi hasn't been totally quiet — she's guested on a few singles, and released the Megan Thee Stallion collab "Bongos" last year — but from her POV, she took it easy during 2023, and she explained why during a recent episode of 360 with Speedy.

    View this video on YouTube
    360 With Speedy / Via youtube.com

    “I just feel like I lost myself, like, with everything," Cardi said, elaborating that "music commenters" and "a lot of people" were saying, "‘She’s afraid to drop an album, she’s afraid to drop music.’"

    Closeup of Cardi B
    Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images

    “Like last year, I barely dropped music. It’s just like I was just afraid to do everything.”

    Closeup of Cardi B
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TikTok

    “I was afraid to go live, I was afraid to post a picture, I was afraid to go to the club, and then the next day seeing people, what they going to say about me, and everything. I was afraid to do everything."

    Closeup of Cardi B
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    Cardi also revealed that she recorded a remix of Ice Spice's "Munch" last year, but ultimately decided not to release it. "I love the record, I did not like how I sound," she explained.

    Ice Spice and Cardi B in a group of people
    Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images

    "You know, it being on a drill beat, it’s not as easy as it look… I was like, ‘They’re gonna drag me, and they’re going to drag the song bad.’”

    Cardi B in an elegant green dress with a high neckline, accessorized with bracelets
    Chance Yeh / Getty Images for Atlantic Records

    Cardi also specified that, despite maintaining a lower profile musically, she never really took a break from social media — but she has become a little more careful when it comes to what she talks about.

    Closeup of Cardi B
    Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

    “I love talking about politics and everything," she said, before continuing, "I don’t even want to talk about it anymore because I’m just so afraid of just getting dragged every single fucking day — like, I’m tired."

    Closeup of Cardi B
    Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

    Makes sense!