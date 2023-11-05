Browse links
No, you forgot whether it's "rolling back" or "falling ahead."
Daylight Savings Time— Av (@MarioEmmet) November 5, 2023
November March pic.twitter.com/aO6P3adKZn
Anyone calling it daylight savings time is going to need to meet me at Gold's Gym in Temecula.— Turkey soup for my Family 🥣 🧦 🤖🫐🦃 🍂 (@soupformy_fam) November 5, 2023
Daylight savings time 😭😭😭#DaylightSavingTime pic.twitter.com/F6eV8xHE53— Mario (@ELMario2050) November 5, 2023
Don't forget Daylight Savings Time! pic.twitter.com/yyLnpZjYYo— Dan Franck (@GrampsToolshed) November 5, 2023
Someone tell my toddler it’s daylight savings time, because I don’t think he got that memo— El Lagarto (@LizardKangz_95) November 5, 2023
Daylight savings time with kids pic.twitter.com/RWZ0uYG1X1— Kevin (@Daboys_22) November 5, 2023
All daylight savings time does is keep us from football for an extra hour— Molly (@FSUmollz) November 5, 2023
Our four dogs do not observe Daylight Savings Time.— Randy Bick (@BickRandy) November 5, 2023
Daylight savings time ends tonight. I am not ready for it to be dark at 4:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/dYajfADf7p— Dante Benson (@dante_benson_) November 5, 2023
My dumb ass didn’t realize it was daylight savings time till ubereats’s arrival time was giving an impossible answer pic.twitter.com/HppEstJS1d— Jakeneutron (@TheJakeneutron) November 5, 2023
Daylight Savings Time as a kid:— Anthony 💩 (@TheRealSharty) November 5, 2023
"Oh cool, an extra hour of sleep!"
Daylight Savings Time as an adult with kids:
"Oh cool, my kids get up at 4:30 instead of 5:30 and now I have one less hour of light at the end of the day which will trigger my seasonal affective disorder!"
Happy end to daylight savings time everybody #DaylightSavingTime pic.twitter.com/V4ep1Huc1Y— ScottW (@jswtreeman) November 5, 2023
My response to anti-daylight savings time Twitter. Come at me bro pic.twitter.com/FJFx9gp6IH— Jonathan Sebat (@sebatlab) November 4, 2023
The cool thing about having a birthday that falls on daylight savings time is I get an extra hour of feeling old— Pugnado 🐾🌪 (@LuvPug) November 5, 2023
Daylight Savings Time— #MattGaetzIsGoingToPrison (@Biden_My_Time) November 4, 2023
🤣🤣🤣👇👇👇🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jC5Jk5pq1F
forgot about daylight savings time ending. thought i was in the matrix for a sec pic.twitter.com/22zWsoOI9F— Jason 🦥 (@spongebobsloth) November 5, 2023
Raise your hand if you’ve ever felt personally victimized by Daylight Savings time.— Amy 💕 (@Amwysoc) November 5, 2023
I just learnt what daylight savings time means, I always thought it was a big sale. pic.twitter.com/8Saj8GjMPD— Jesse (@zenosjaeger) November 5, 2023
On behalf of all toddler parents to the people responsible for DayLight Savings Time pic.twitter.com/G2sORA8xHK— Brad Weigel (@bradleysweigel) November 5, 2023
When Daylight Savings Time ends: pic.twitter.com/x12mW5R9yy— TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) November 5, 2023