Aubrey Plaza Stole The 2023 Emmys Red Carpet With A Dress That Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

What a look.

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

Make a note of it: Aubrey Plaza's one-of-a-kind look at the 2023 Emmy Awards was not to be missed.

Closeup of Aubrey Plaza
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Aubrey rocked a gold Loewe dress that had a giant "needle" poking through the top, creating the illusion of the top part of the dress itself being pinned with the needle.

Closeup of Aubrey Plaza
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Here's how it looks from the side:

Closeup of Aubrey Plaza
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

It looks really cool — and, honestly, it looks like a damn Post-It, too. Right?!?

Closeup of Aubrey Plaza
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Apparently, I wasn't alone in my reaction, because the memes were flowing following Aubrey's red carpet call:

Twitter: @lacurvadelamod / Via Twitter: @lacurvadelamod

Twitter: @KateyKazak / Via Twitter: @KateyKazak

Twitter: @uglyharajuku / Via Twitter: @uglyharajuku

Twitter: @livebrary / Via Twitter: @livebrary

Twitter: @Seanlofficial / Via Twitter: @Seanlofficial

@Gxbriellemxry / Via Twitter: @Gxbriellemxry

