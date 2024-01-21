Skip To Content
    The Celebs Offered Their Support After Ashley Park Was Hospitalized From Critical Septic Shock

    "I'm sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It sounds like Ashley Park is lucky to be alive.

    Closeup of Ashley Park
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    In a revealing and emotional Instagram post, the Emily in Paris and Joy Ride star revealed that she was recently hospitalized for critical septic shock — and it sounds like it was really, really bad.

    "As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful," she wrote, before explaining that a case of tonsillitis last month led to septic shock, "which infected and affected several of my organs."

    Closeup of Ashley Park with some Muppets
    Gotham / GC Images

    "I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told," she said.

    Closeup of Ashley Park
    Taylor Hill / WireImage

    Ashley also thanked her Emily in Paris costar Paul Forman for "being unconditionally by my side through all this." "You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know," she wrote.

    Paul Forman and Ashley Park
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

    "I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

    Paul Forman and Ashley Park
    Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images for Clarins USA

    Ashley also said that she's "still in the throes of recovery" and that she's "safely on the other side of the worst." "I'm sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life," she stated. "I love you all. I’m healing, and I promise I’m gonna be okay. ❤️"

    Closeup of Ashley Park
    Gotham / FilmMagic

    Celebrities — including Emily in Paris costar Lily Collins — sent their well wishes to Ashley following her announcement:

    Screenshot of Lily Collins&#x27;s comment
    @ashleyparklady / Via instagram.com
    Screenshot of Selena Gomez&#x27;s comment
    @ashleyparklady / Via instagram.com
    Screenshot of Gemma Chan&#x27;s comment
    @ashleyparklady / Via instagram.com
    Screenshot of Mindy Kaling&#x27;s comment
    @ashleyparklady / Via instagram.com
    Screenshot of Donatella Versace&#x27;s comment
    @ashleyparklady / Via instagram.com
    Screenshot of Glen Powell&#x27;s comment
    @ashleyparklady / Via instagram.com

    And Paul sent her a message of love, too:

    &quot;My love&quot;
    @ashleyparklady / Via instagram.com

    Best wishes to Ashley in a speedy recovery!