"As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful," she wrote, before explaining that a case of tonsillitis last month led to septic shock, "which infected and affected several of my organs."
"I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told," she said.
Ashley also thanked her Emily in Paris costar Paul Forman for "being unconditionally by my side through all this." "You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know," she wrote.
"I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."
Ashley also said that she's "still in the throes of recovery" and that she's "safely on the other side of the worst." "I'm sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life," she stated. "I love you all. I’m healing, and I promise I’m gonna be okay. ❤️"
Celebrities — including Emily in Paris costar Lily Collins — sent their well wishes to Ashley following her announcement: