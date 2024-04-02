Angie Harmon Says An Instacart Driver Killed Her Dog — And Instacart Issued A Statement In Response

Angie Harmon and her family are in the midst of what sounds like a pretty horrible situation.
In a heartbreaking IG post over the weekend, the model and actor said that an Instacart driver "shot and killed" her family's dog, Ollie, in their driveway.
“He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog," she alleged, claiming that the delivery person saw that their Ring camera was charging in the house and knew he wasn't being filmed.
"The police let him go b/c he claimed ‘self defense,’" she alleged. "He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn.”
“He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did,’" she added. "We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member. #RIP OLLIE 🐶🐾🕊️🌈.”
In a statement provided to Entertainment Tonight, Instacart said they were "deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident."
Terrible stuff, best wishes to Angie and her family about their loss.