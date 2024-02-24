If you've been on the internet in the past week, it's possible you came across some discourse around Amy Schumer's recent public appearances to promote the second season of her Hulu TV show Life & Beth.
We're not going to include any direct quotes here because that's not really what we do — but, in short, there were a lot of (frankly, not great) comments about her facial appearance and overall looks during these promo hits.
A few days ago, Amy responded to critics herself, sarcastically thanking commenters for "everyone’s input about my face!"
"I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now.”
Well, Amy has since granted an interview to Jessica Yellin's News Not Noise newsletter to address the discourse in further detail — and in the chat, the actor reveals that she was recently diagnosed with Cushing Syndrome.
“While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up," she explained.
"So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I’m healthy was the greatest news imaginable."
Amy also described the experience — and the subsequent media scrutiny — as "a crazy couple [of] weeks for me and my family."
"Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in. But thank God for that. Because that’s how I realized something was wrong.”