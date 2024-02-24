Skip To Content
"Something Was Wrong": Amy Schumer Says She's Been Diagnosed With Cushing Syndrome

"Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in."

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

If you've been on the internet in the past week, it's possible you came across some discourse around Amy Schumer's recent public appearances to promote the second season of her Hulu TV show Life & Beth.

Amy in a velvet dress with floral patterned sleeves posing on the red carpet
Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

We're not going to include any direct quotes here because that's not really what we do — but, in short, there were a lot of (frankly, not great) comments about her facial appearance and overall looks during these promo hits.

Amy Schumer in a coat and sunglasses, waving to fans
Jose Perez / GC Images

A few days ago, Amy responded to critics herself, sarcastically thanking commenters for "everyone’s input about my face!"

amy walking outside
Raymond Hall / GC Images

"I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now.”

amy in the passenger seat with a rose in her mouth
Raymond Hall / GC Images

Well, Amy has since granted an interview to Jessica Yellin's News Not Noise newsletter to address the discourse in further detail — and in the chat, the actor reveals that she was recently diagnosed with Cushing Syndrome.

Amy Schumer stands in front of &#x27;The Tonight Show&#x27; backdrop wearing a black dress with sheer sleeves
Nbc / Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Mayo Clinic defines Cushing Syndrome as "a disorder that occurs when your body makes too much of the hormone cortisol over a long period of time."

“While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up," she explained.

Amy speaking into a microphone on stage
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Good+Foundation

"So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I’m healthy was the greatest news imaginable."

amy holding an israeli flag outside
Raymond Hall / GC Images

Amy also described the experience — and the subsequent media scrutiny — as "a crazy couple [of] weeks for me and my family."

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

"Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in. But thank God for that. Because that’s how I realized something was wrong.”

Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

You can read the entire interview with Amy here.