After Backlash When She Asked For Donations For Her Son's Baseball Team, Alyssa Milano Has Issued A Statement

"I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team."

by Larry Fitzmaurice

You know Alyssa Milano, of course.

A few days ago, Alyssa shared a GoFundMe raising money for her son's baseball team to take a trip to Cooperstown, NY (where the Baseball Hall of Fame is located). "Any amount would be so greatly appreciated," she wrote.

Since Alyssa has been a fairly visible TV and film staple since the early 1980s, some people clearly weren't a fan of her seemingly asking for money on behalf of her son's baseball team.

Someone also pointed out that Alyssa is married to David Bugliari, the co-head of the Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Well, Alyssa clearly saw all the chatter, because she issued a new statement attempting to clear things up.

"I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team," she shared in a statement on Twitter (no, I won't call it "X").

"I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues. The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things!"

Alyssa went on to thank those who donated and "made things easier for these boys and their families." She also retweeted several other GoFundMe pages for other peoples' children's baseball teams, which seems like a nice gesture.

So there you have it!