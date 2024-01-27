After Backlash When She Asked For Donations For Her Son's Baseball Team, Alyssa Milano Has Issued A Statement

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team."
My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here:https://t.co/PMV9aEFnou— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 25, 2024
Rich celebrities asking normies for $$$ is beyond Michael Scott level cringe. Gurl…. Cut the check for the team and stfu. https://t.co/OExXDlhdiE pic.twitter.com/vf4ii2tvJU— D’onna Winnie (@OnnaWinnie) January 27, 2024
Ain't you a millionaire? Why are you asking for money from people who are struggling? https://t.co/fXa4Qui58E pic.twitter.com/cYsTOZxGhO— Autumn Cieplik 🇺🇸 🇵🇱 🇺🇦 (@Autumn_Cheplic) January 26, 2024
Alyssa Milano is begging for donations for her son's baseball trip. She's reportedly worth $10M.... But, wait it gets better!— 🌺 Dan 🤙 (@__Tazzer__) January 26, 2024
Her husband is the co-head of Creative Artists Agency which manages dozens of the largest names in Hollywood, sports, & music.https://t.co/IDixdWzRTP https://t.co/g6Jti4AQca
I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 26, 2024
I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.
The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes,…