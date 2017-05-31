Julie Bishop Gave An Incredibly Shady Response To A Sexist Comment About Flowers

In a Senate hearing on Wednesday, Labor senator Alex Gallacher asked whether foreign minister Julie Bishop had organised flowers for a function at her office... given that she's a woman.

After a bunch of questions about a pre-Budget function – including who set it up, who was there, and who did the catering – Gallacher asked: "Given that the 38th foreign minister is probably the only female in the list of Australian foreign ministers, were there decorations, including flowers?"



Coalition senator Zed Seselja immediately asked: "Why is that relevant?"

Bishop's office sent out this statement in response: "This might come as a shock to Labor senator Gallacher but Australia’s first female foreign minister spends her time focusing on serious issues of Australia’s national security and other important matters of state."

WELL THEN.

