Experts Say These Personality Traits In Adults Could Indicate ADHD

An estimated 4% of adults in the United States — or 8 million people — are formally diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, aka ADHD, in any given year.

“There is a common belief that ADHD only impacts children, but continued research has proven otherwise,” Sussan Nwogwugwu, a board-certified mental health nurse practitioner at the digital health company Done, told HuffPost. “As such, a large percentage of adults have presented with undiagnosed ADHD in recent years.”

However, ADHD remains significantly underdiagnosed in adults, especially among women. Common symptoms of ADHD in adults include disorganization, forgetfulness, trouble with emotional regulation, poor time management skills, restlessness and difficulty multitasking. When left untreated, symptoms associated with ADHD can be harmful to both a person’s physical and mental well-being.

Experts spoke with HuffPost on a few habits that may covertly be because of ADHD.

You repeatedly lose things.