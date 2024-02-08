Every TV series has at least one character who's super underappreciated by either the viewers, the showrunners, or even the other characters on the show. Unfortunately, these undervalued characters are often POC.
For example, Martha Jones has always been one of my favorite Doctor Who companions. Not even the Doctor fully appreciated how much she did to save the world over and over again.
Or Monica Rambeau from WandaVision, whose compassion helped save Wanda from the people who were willing to kill her to end the Westview anomaly.
Or Tucker Dobbs from Baby Daddy, who's honestly the funniest part of the show.
So, we want to know, which Black TV characters do you think deserve more appreciation? Why? Share your answers in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!
Black History Month is here! Join us from Feb. 1 to Feb. 29 (or all year round) and support our content celebrating the culture.