Tell Us About The Underrated Black TV Characters Who Deserve More Recognition

IMO, Martha Jones deserves as much love from the Doctor Who fandom as Rose Tyler gets!

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

Every TV series has at least one character who's super underappreciated by either the viewers, the showrunners, or even the other characters on the show. Unfortunately, these undervalued characters are often POC.

For example, Martha Jones has always been one of my favorite Doctor Who companions. Not even the Doctor fully appreciated how much she did to save the world over and over again.

closeup of martha walking into a building
BBC / Via Max

Or Monica Rambeau from WandaVision, whose compassion helped save Wanda from the people who were willing to kill her to end the Westview anomaly.

Marvel / Via Disney+

Or Tucker Dobbs from Baby Daddy, who's honestly the funniest part of the show.

Bruce Birmelin / © ABC Family / Courtesy: Everett Collection

So, we want to know, which Black TV characters do you think deserve more appreciation? Why? Share your answers in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

Black History Month is here! Join us from Feb. 1 to Feb. 29 (or all year round) and support our content celebrating the culture.

