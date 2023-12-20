13 Times TV Shows Acted Like We Wouldn't Notice An Entirely Different Actor Playing A Familiar Character
Being cast on a TV series often requires an actor to make a potentially years-long commitment. While the majority of them stick it out until the finale, some of them choose to leave early, and others get fired. Rather than write the character off, the network sometimes decides to simply recast them with a new actor. Some shows acknowledge the change, but others act like it never happened.
Here are 13 times TV shows blatantly ignored the fact they recast a key character:
1.On Bewitched, Dick York played Darrin Stephens, the main character's husband, for five seasons. However, medications he took for back pain led to drug addiction, and after an incident where he passed out on set in 1969, he was recast.
For the final three seasons, Dick Sargent took over the role. The show offered no explanation for the new Darrin, which is why the trope is known as "The Other Darrin."
Here they are side-by-side:
2.On Yellowjackets Season 1, Keeya King played soccer team member Akilah in flashbacks. However, she was recast for unknown reasons.
In Season 2, Nia Sondaya took over the role.
Here they are side-by-side:
3.On Drake & Josh, Yvette Nicole Brown played movie theater manager Helen Dubois for the majority of the show's four seasons.
However, for a single episode (Season 2, Episode 7), she was replaced by Frances Callier.
Here they are side-by-side:
4.In Once Upon a Time Season 2, Tom Ellis originated the role of Robin Hood. However, when the character was promoted from a guest spot to a recurring role, he was unavailable.
So, for Seasons 3–6, Sean Maguire took over as Robin Hood.
Here they are side-by-side:
5.On Family Matters, Harriette Winslow was played by Jo Marie Payton for the majority of the show's nine-season run. However, midway through the final season, the actor left because she wasn't happy on the show and was going through a divorce, so she felt she needed to do something different for a while.
For the last nine episodes, Judyann Elder played Harriet.
Here they are side-by-side:
6.When Friends introduced Carol Willick, Ross's ex-wife, on its second episode, she was played by Anita Barone, who initially tried out for one of the leads. She allegedly left the role because she wanted to pursue opportunities for more full-time roles (and she eventually ended up with a leading role on The Jeff Foxworthy Show).
For the rest of the series, Jane Sibbett played Carol.
Here they are side-by-side:
7.On Dynasty — after Nathalie Kelley's imposter Cristal Flores was killed off in Season 1, Ana Brenda Contreras played the "real" Cristal. However, following Season 2, she left for "personal reasons."
For Seasons 3–5, Daniella Alonso played Cristal.
Here they are side-by-side:
8.On Psych, Liam James originally played young Shawn Spencer in the lead character's flashbacks. However, by Season 5, he'd grown taller, and his voice had gotten deeper, making him appear too old for the role. His last episode was Season 5, Episode 4.
Skyler Gisondo played young Shawn for the remainder of Season 5 and Season 6.
Here they are side-by-side:
9.On True Blood Season 6, James Kent was played by Luke Grimes. However, the actor allegedly left the role because James was going to become a love interest for Lafayette Reynolds, and he didn't want to play a gay character.
For the final season, Nathan Parsons played James.
Here they are side-by-side:
10.On Last Man Standing Season 1, Nick Jonas guest-starred as Ryan Vogelson, who abandoned his high school girlfriend and their son.
When the character was brought back as a regular role in Season 2, Jordan Masterson took over.
Here they are side-by-side:
11.On the pilot episode of Arrow, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood played Sarah Lance, aka The Canary. However, when the character made a surprise return in the second season, she was unable to play her because of scheduling conflicts.
So, Caity Lotz took over the role of Sarah for Seasons 2–8.
Here they are side-by-side:
12.On Game of Thrones Season 3, Daario Nahris, Daenerys's love interest, was played by Ed Skrein. However, he exited the series over "politics."
For Seasons 4–6, Michiel Huisman played the part.
Here they are side-by-side:
13.And finally, on Game of Thrones, Gregor Clegane, aka The Mountain, was played by Conan Stevens in Season 1. However, he was unable to return due to schedule conflicts.
In Season 2, he was recast with Ian Whyte, who also played giants Dongo and Weg Wun Dar Wun throughout the series.
And for Seasons 4–8, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson took over the role.