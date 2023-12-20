Skip To Content
13 Times TV Shows Acted Like We Wouldn't Notice An Entirely Different Actor Playing A Familiar Character

by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

Being cast on a TV series often requires an actor to make a potentially years-long commitment. While the majority of them stick it out until the finale, some of them choose to leave early, and others get fired. Rather than write the character off, the network sometimes decides to simply recast them with a new actor. Some shows acknowledge the change, but others act like it never happened.

Here are 13 times TV shows blatantly ignored the fact they recast a key character:

1. On Bewitched, Dick York played Darrin Stephens, the main character's husband, for five seasons. However, medications he took for back pain led to drug addiction, and after an incident where he passed out on set in 1969, he was recast.

dick york as darrin wearing a too-small suit
ABC courtesy Everett Collection

For the final three seasons, Dick Sargent took over the role. The show offered no explanation for the new Darrin, which is why the trope is known as "The Other Darrin."

closeup of dick sargent
ABC courtesy Everett Collection

Here they are side-by-side:

ABC courtesy Everett Collection

2. On Yellowjackets Season 1, Keeya King played soccer team member Akilah in flashbacks. However, she was recast for unknown reasons.

closeup of her in charcter in the woods with a group of women
Colin Bentley / ©Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

In Season 2, Nia Sondaya took over the role.

closeup of her in character wearing a flannel and bandana
Kailey Schwerman / ©Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here they are side-by-side:

Colin Bentley / ©Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection, Kailey Schwerman / ©Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

3. On Drake & Josh, Yvette Nicole Brown played movie theater manager Helen Dubois for the majority of the show's four seasons.

closeup of her in character holding a clipboard and wearing a name tag
Nickelodeon / Via Netflix

However, for a single episode (Season 2, Episode 7), she was replaced by Frances Callier.

closeup of frances in character wearing a name tag
Nickelodeon / Via Netflix

Here they are side-by-side:

Nickelodeon / Via Netflix

4. In Once Upon a Time Season 2, Tom Ellis originated the role of Robin Hood. However, when the character was promoted from a guest spot to a recurring role, he was unavailable.

closeup of him in character
ABC / Via youtube.com

So, for Seasons 3–6, Sean Maguire took over as Robin Hood.

closeup of sean in character
Jack Rowand/©ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

Here they are side-by-side:

ABC / Via youtube.com, Jack Rowand/©ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

5. On Family Matters, Harriette Winslow was played by Jo Marie Payton for the majority of the show's nine-season run. However, midway through the final season, the actor left because she wasn't happy on the show and was going through a divorce, so she felt she needed to do something different for a while.

closeup of jo marie
ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

For the last nine episodes, Judyann Elder played Harriet.

closeup of her as harriet
ABC / Via Max

Here they are side-by-side:

ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection, ABC / Via Max

6. When Friends introduced Carol Willick, Ross's ex-wife, on its second episode, she was played by Anita Barone, who initially tried out for one of the leads. She allegedly left the role because she wanted to pursue opportunities for more full-time roles (and she eventually ended up with a leading role on The Jeff Foxworthy Show).

closeup of her in character on a hospital bed
Warner Bros. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

For the rest of the series, Jane Sibbett played Carol.

her beside ross as he holds their baby
NBC/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

Here they are side-by-side:

Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection, NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

7. On Dynasty — after Nathalie Kelley's imposter Cristal Flores was killed off in Season 1, Ana Brenda Contreras played the "real" Cristal. However, following Season 2, she left for "personal reasons."

she&#x27;s in character, standing in a large house wearing a wedding dress
Wilford Harewood / ©The CW Network / courtesy Everett Collection

For Seasons 3–5, Daniella Alonso played Cristal.

daniella in the role, walking into a room wearing a dress and long coat
Quantrell Colbert / ©The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here they are side-by-side:

Wilford Harewood / ©CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection, Quantrell Colbert / ©The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

8. On Psych, Liam James originally played young Shawn Spencer in the lead character's flashbacks. However, by Season 5, he'd grown taller, and his voice had gotten deeper, making him appear too old for the role. His last episode was Season 5, Episode 4.

liam in a baseball uniform
USA Network / Via youtube.com

Skyler Gisondo played young Shawn for the remainder of Season 5 and Season 6.

him in a superhero outfit
USA Network / Via youtube.com

Here they are side-by-side:

USA Network / Via youtube.com, USA Network / Via youtube.com

9. On True Blood Season 6, James Kent was played by Luke Grimes. However, the actor allegedly left the role because James was going to become a love interest for Lafayette Reynolds, and he didn't want to play a gay character.

closeup of him
HBO / Via youtube.com

For the final season, Nathan Parsons played James.

HBO / Via youtube.com

Here they are side-by-side:

HBO / Via youtube.com, HBO / Via youtube.com

10. On Last Man Standing Season 1, Nick Jonas guest-starred as Ryan Vogelson, who abandoned his high school girlfriend and their son.

closeup of him in the role
ABC / Via Hulu

When the character was brought back as a regular role in Season 2, Jordan Masterson took over.

him in the role sitting at a kitchen island
Richard Foreman / ©FOX / courtesy Everett Collection

Here they are side-by-side:

ABC / Via Hulu, Richard Foreman / ©FOX / courtesy Everett Collection

11. On the pilot episode of Arrow, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood played Sarah Lance, aka The Canary. However, when the character made a surprise return in the second season, she was unable to play her because of scheduling conflicts.

The CW / Via Netflix

So, Caity Lotz took over the role of Sarah for Seasons 2–8.

closeup of her in the role
Ed Araquel/©The CW Network / courtesy Everett Collection

Here they are side-by-side:

The CW / Via Netflix, Ed Araquel/©The CW Network / courtesy Everett Collection

12. On Game of Thrones Season 3, Daario Nahris, Daenerys's love interest, was played by Ed Skrein. However, he exited the series over "politics."

closeup of his character with long hair
HBO / Via youtube.com

For Seasons 4–6, Michiel Huisman played the part.

closeup of his character with short dark hair
HBO / Via youtube.com

Here they are side-by-side:

HBO / Via youtube.com, HBO / Via youtube.com

13. And finally, on Game of Thrones, Gregor Clegane, aka The Mountain, was played by Conan Stevens in Season 1. However, he was unable to return due to schedule conflicts.

his character covered in armor
HBO / Via youtube.com

In Season 2, he was recast with Ian Whyte, who also played giants Dongo and Weg Wun Dar Wun throughout the series.

closeup of him in armor
HBO / Via youtube.com

And for Seasons 4–8, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson took over the role.

HBO / Via youtube.com

Here they are side-by-side:

HBO / Via youtube.com, HBO / Via youtube.com, HBO / Via youtube.com