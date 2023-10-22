14 TV And Movie Roles That Proved A Musician Could Surprisingly Act

Plenty of celebs — like Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez — started their acting and singing careers at the same time. However, some establish themselves in the music industry before dipping their toes into the water of the acting world. Of course, not all musicians turn out to be good actors, but some are surprisingly great.

Here are 14 roles that proved a musician could surprisingly act:

1. After a few minor roles and cameos, Lady Gaga booked a main role as Elizabeth Johnson/The Countess in American Horror Story: Hotel in 2015. She won a Golden Globe for Best Actress - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture.

Then, in 2018, she played Ally Maine in A Star Is Born, which earned her an Academy Award nom, a Golden Globe nom, and a Critics' Choice Movie Award win for Best Actress.

2. Though Jennifer Hudson came in seventh place on American Idol, her performances on the show caught the attention of the Dreamgirls casting directors, who invited her to audition for Effie White. She won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actress for the role.

3. When Dolly Parton made her movie debut in 1980's 9 to 5, her performance was one of the most widely-praised aspects of the film. For example, film critic Roger Ebert called her "a natural-born movie star, a performer who holds our attention so easily that it's hard to believe it's her first film," and the Chicago Tribune said that Dolly "with this one film establishes herself as a thoroughly engaging movie star."

4. 24 hours after watching Rina Sawayama's music videos, director Chad Stahelski called her on Zoom to discuss casting her as Shimazu Akira in John Wick: Chapter 4. Her film debut was well-received, with Collider praising her "standout performance" and the Daily Beast calling her "an action movie star to be watched."

5. Though Will Smith's first album with DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince was a major commercial success, the second flopped, and he was facing financial issues due to overspending and failing to pay the IRS. Though he wasn't initially interested in acting, he ultimately did an impromptu audition for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He, of course, booked the lead, which later earned him two Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor - Television Series Musical or Comedy.

6. Mandy Moore was a platinum-selling pop singer with a few minor roles under her belt when she booked the lead in A Walk to Remember in 2002. Critic Roger Ebert called her performance "quietly convincing," and she won an MTV Movie Award for Breakthrough Female Performance.

7. Kim Tae-hyung, who also goes by the stage name V, gained worldwide recognition as a member of BTS, but in 2016, he made his acting debut as Seok Han-sung in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. At the 13th Soompi Awards, he won Best Idol Actor.

8. Queen Latifah's leading role as Khadijah James on Living Single earned her three NAACP Image Award noms for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. In 1994, Entertainment Weekly called the show an "unexpected hit" that "critics were clearly wrong about," and it has since been praised for its influence on other sitcoms.

Then, in 2002, her role as Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago earned her an Oscar nom for Best Supporting Actress, making her the first female hip-hop artist to receive an Academy Award nomination.

9. Aside from appearances on iCarly and Saturday Night Live, Harry Styles made his acting debut as Alex in the 2017 war thriller Dunkirk. Director Christopher Nolan told AP, "I don't think I was that aware really of how famous Harry was...So the truth is, I cast Harry because he fit the part wonderfully and truly earned a seat at the table."

10. After doing several onscreen cameos, Lenny Kravitz made his acting debut as Nurse John in 2009's Precious. The role earned him a nomination for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

11. In 1991, Ice Cube made his onscreen debut as Darrin "Doughboy" Baker in Boyz n the Hood, a role that writer/director John Singleton wrote just for him. He won Most Promising Actor at the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards, and the role went on to become one of his most well-known.

12. After a decline in his successful music and film careers, Frank Sinatra made a big comeback with his role as Private Angelo Maggio in 1953's From Here to Eternity. It was a departure from his typical musical roles, and he won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.

13. After doing some commercials and background work as a child actor, Billie Piper launched her pop music career with "Because We Want To," making her the youngest singer to have a #1 debut single in the UK. After a few years, she transitioned to acting, making her breakthrough as Rose Tyler on Doctor Who in 2005. She won two National Television Awards for Most Popular Actress as well as a The Times Breakthrough Award for Rising British Talent.

14. And finally, after getting her start as a rapper and playing a few small roles, Awkafina made her film breakthrough in 2018 with roles as Constance in Ocean's 8 and Goh Peik Lin in Crazy Rich Asians. Rolling Stone hailed her as the "breakout star" of the latter.

