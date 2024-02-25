14 Times Reality Stars Revealed How FAKE Things Really Are Behind The Scenes

As another example, he brought up when he told his best friend Brody Jenner, "Let’s hit that back door" of the nightclub Les Deux.

Spencer said, "They take it and they edit it, and it looks like I’m saying I’m gonna hit Heidi [Pratt, his now-wife] from the back door. They cut the Les Deux part out completely and made it look like I was talking about Heidi. It’s like, I don’t talk like that."



He also alleged that they edited parts of a phone call he had with Heidi to make it look like he was talking to costar Audrina Patridge to create a false love triangle narrative.