There are plenty of movies and TV shows that glamorize working in the very business that produces them, but if you actually work in the film industry, you've probably realized that, well, it's not like it is in the movies.
Like, maybe you were so excited to get your first onset job...only to be frustrated by how many times you had to "hurry up and wait."
Or maybe you're an actor who moved from a small town to LA with big dreams of being on TV, only to discover you'd just barely missed pilot season.
Or maybe, when you worked in the prop department, you handed an iPhone to an actor playing a villain — only for your boss to switch it out for an Android, since Apple reportedly doesn't allow "bad guys" to use iPhones onscreen.
