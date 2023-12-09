Skip To Content
People Who Work In TV And Movies, Tell Us Something People Would Be Surprised To Learn About The Industry

Share the most surprising things you've learned with us!

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

There are plenty of movies and TV shows that glamorize working in the very business that produces them, but if you actually work in the film industry, you've probably realized that, well, it's not like it is in the movies.

Like, maybe you were so excited to get your first onset job...only to be frustrated by how many times you had to "hurry up and wait."

Or maybe you're an actor who moved from a small town to LA with big dreams of being on TV, only to discover you'd just barely missed pilot season.

Or maybe, when you worked in the prop department, you handed an iPhone to an actor playing a villain — only for your boss to switch it out for an Android, since Apple reportedly doesn't allow "bad guys" to use iPhones onscreen.

So, if you work in the TV and film industry, what behind-the-scenes secrets can you share? Tell us in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!