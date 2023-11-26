13 Times Celebs Opened Their Mouths And Said Something Very Privileged And Out-Of-Touch

She continued, "There are so many different beauty standards — whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When I was a teenager, [the look] was just blonde waifs... My mentality was never like, you see them on TV or in magazines and pick who you want to be. It was always: Be yourself, find beauty in everything."

Later in the interview, she said, "I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It's not easy when you're a mom and you're exhausted at the end of the day or you're in school, and I'm all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone's in bed, I'm doing laser treatments... It's hard to explain because I am at peace, but I would still do anything to look and feel youthful."

Kim and her family have previously been criticized for not acknowledging the fact that being able to afford personal trainers, nutritionists, etc. is a privilege that many people who look to them as the beauty standard don't have.

