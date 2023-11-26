Sometimes, celebs seem to forget that not everyone has the same privileges and advantages that they do, or that Hollywood isn't the center of the universe.
Here are 13 times celebs opened their mouths and said something very privileged and out-of-touch:
1. On a 2021 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian failed her baby bar exam then claimed it's "harder" than the main bar exam — though this isn't entirely true.
Here's the full clip:
2. In 2022, Allure asked Kim Kardashian if she felt "responsible, even guilty, for setting an unrealistic, unattainable beauty standard." She replied, "If I'm doing it, it’s attainable."
She continued, "There are so many different beauty standards — whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When I was a teenager, [the look] was just blonde waifs... My mentality was never like, you see them on TV or in magazines and pick who you want to be. It was always: Be yourself, find beauty in everything."
Later in the interview, she said, "I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It's not easy when you're a mom and you're exhausted at the end of the day or you're in school, and I'm all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone's in bed, I'm doing laser treatments... It's hard to explain because I am at peace, but I would still do anything to look and feel youthful."
Kim and her family have previously been criticized for not acknowledging the fact that being able to afford personal trainers, nutritionists, etc. is a privilege that many people who look to them as the beauty standard don't have.
3. In 2021, Dixie D'Amelio told Vogue that she decided not to go to college because she was afraid of being embarrassed over other people playing her music at parties.
Here's the full video, with this part starting at the 2:17 mark:
4. Complaining about taxes she had to pay on profits from her album sales in 2011, Adele told Q Magazine, "I'm mortified to have to pay 50%! [While] I use the NHS, I can't use public transport anymore. Trains are always late, most state schools are shit, and I've gotta give you, like, four million quid — are you having a laugh?"
She continued, "When I got my tax bill in from [the album] 19, I was ready to go and buy a gun and randomly open fire."
5. In 2022, Location, Location, Location presenter Kirstie Allsopp told the Sunday Times, "When I bought my first property, going abroad, the easyJet, coffee, gym, Netflix lifestyle didn't exist. I used to walk to work with a sandwich. And on payday I'd go for a pizza, and to a movie, and buy a lipstick. Interest rates were 15 percent; I was earning £11,500 a year... I don't want to belittle those people who can't do it. But there are loads of people who can do it and don't. It is hard."
She continued, "We've fallen into the trap of saying it's impossible for everybody. I was brought up to believe owning your home is the be all and end all, and in a way, I still believe that...it's about where you can buy, not if you can buy. There is an issue around the desire to make those sacrifices."
Kirstie reportedly had financial help from her family to buy her first house at a time when the average cost of a house in the UK was £51,000, but she made these comments at a time when that average cost was up to £255,556.
In response to a critic on Twitter, she reportedly said, "Either you think I'm an out-of-touch rich bitch who doesn't get how hard it is to buy a home in many parts of the UK or you don't. The Times can twist things as much as they want, but in the end, it’s down to whether you believe in my empathy, understanding, and experience or not."
6. On a 2022 episode of The View, the cohosts were discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine when Joy Behar said, "I'm scared about what will happen to western Europe, too. You know, you plan a trip. You want to go there. I want to go to Italy for four years, and I haven't been able to make it because of the [coronavirus] pandemic."
She continued, "And now this. It's like, 'What's gonna happen there?'"
7. On The Drew Barrymore Show, Amy Schumer revealed that, as she prepared to host the 2022 Academy Awards amidst the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, she wanted to get President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to film a segment for the ceremony.
Wanda Sykes, who was Amy's cohost, told Variety, "I think he's very busy right now. We so admire him... You know, in Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we're doing is all so important. I understand that, yeah, what we do reaches a lot people and we can persuade a lot of people, but it's also [respectful] to just know your lane. You know what I'm saying? Know your lane."
Watch the full clip below:
8. Also during the invasion of Ukraine, John Cena — who plays the titular role in the DC series Peacemaker — tweeted, "If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so."
9. In a viral TikTok from 2022, a fan asked Oprah Winfrey to suggest "a favorite gift for [their] mom [who's] not doing well." Oprah replied, "You know, a wonderful thing is that jewelry box that I had on 'Favorite Things.'" The fan said, "That's too expensive for me," then Oprah replied, "It's not. It's really not, it's like 100-and-something dollars."
After a bit of back-and-forth, she finally said, "Okay, then this is the perfect gift for your mom; you do a list of your top 10 reasons why you love her, and you make a beautiful card, and it's your top 10."
10. In 2019, Chris Hemsworth told Men's Health UK that he doesn't believe people who say they "don't have time" to workout. He said, "It's about prioritizing what's important, you know, I live an incredibly busy life, but trying to find 20 or 30 minutes a day to train, I can see the benefit."
He also said, "I'd remind people to force themselves to find that [time], whether it's waking up 20 to 30 minutes earlier, because once you feel the benefits, it’s hard to ignore. I think if you really look at your clock or the day, you can squeeze it in somewhere."
11. During the coronavirus pandemic, Wales's lockdown rules prevented people who owned second homes in the country from traveling there. In 2020, New Order frontman Bernard Sumner, who was living in England, told the Times, "I've got a brand new boat waiting for me in Wales, and I can't go to it because the fucking Welsh won't let me."
He continued, "So yeah, lockdown's doing my fucking nut in."
12. In 2020, Elizabeth Banks told People about celebrating the holidays with just her husband and sons. She said, "[We] had no help, no nannies, no babysitters. It was crazy. You forget how difficult it is to wake up in the middle of the night, how exhausting it is."
"I lost all my nails. I did dishes and cleaned bottles for 10 days, so I lost all those nails!" she added.
13. And finally, appearing on The Diary of a CEO podcast in 2021, influencer Molly-Mae Hague — who, at the time, was reportedly making six figures as creative director for PrettyLittleThing — repeated some familiar advice that doesn't take into account the different privileges, circumstances, etc. that mean everyone isn't on a level playing field.
Here's the full video, with this part starting at the 10:52 mark:
Responding to backlash via her Instagram story, Molly-Mae said, "I wanted to come back online today as normal, but I feel like before I do, I just wanted to say this. ... When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent. I completely appreciate that things can affect different people in different ways; however, I just want to stress that I would never intend to hurt or upset anyone by anything that I say or do. I apologize to the people that [have] been affected negatively or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast; the intentions of the podcast were only ever to tell my story and inspire from my own experience."