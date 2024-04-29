  • Add Yours badge

Which Movie Actors From The Last 10 Years Have Had The Best Chemistry?

Regardless of the plot, the writing, the cinematography, etc., the chemistry between actors can make or break a movie. In the last decade, there have been some pretty memorable onscreen matchups.

An obvious recent example is Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor in Challengers. Like, my entire timeline is just people obsessing over Tashi, Patrick, and Art right now.

And we can't forget Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born. I mean, how many of us watched their Oscars performance and genuinely believed they were in love????

And Syndey Sweeney and Glen Powell's chemistry in Anyone But You was so strong that it sparked affairs rumors — which she cleverly used to market the movie.

So, in your opinion, which movie actors from the last 10 years have had the best chemistry? Why? Share your opinions in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!