Miley Cyrus Hilariously Called Out Paparazzi For Using iPhones At The Grammys

Someone said she missed her calling as a stand-up comedian, LOL.

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

On the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet, Miley Cyrus stole the show in her Maison Margiela outfit and vintage Dolly Parton-esque hair.

Miley Cyrus on the red carpet in a see-through dress
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

However, as she posed for all these gorgeous pictures, Miley seemed a little surprised at the photographers' equipment of choice.

Closeup of Miley Cyrus
Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

Looking out at the photographers, she said, "iPhones?"

CBS / Twitter: @voguemagazine / Via x.com

Miley probably expected the photographers to use, you know, cameras, though it's nice to know my iPhone camera must be on par with much bulkier, more expensive equipment.

Paparazzi taking photos
Andrew Hobbs / Getty Images

Of course, Miley's reaction didn't go unnoticed online. Here are 14 of the best reactions:

1.

MTV / Via Twitter: @AlejandroTheBl1

2.

CBS / Twitter: @voguemagazine / Via Twitter: @grandpabbychuck

3.

Twitter: @arrtnem

4.

Twitter: @mileystom

5.

Disney / CBS /  Twitter: @voguemagazine / Via x.com

6.

&quot;Miley Cyrus on Journalism in 2024&quot;
@FUCCI / Via x.com

7.

CBS /  Twitter: @voguemagazine / Via Twitter: @girlsinthehoods

8.

CBS /  Twitter: @voguemagazine / Via Twitter: @ReviewsApo25555

9.

Twitter: @jewelsanddrugzz

10.

CBS /  Twitter: @voguemagazine / Via Twitter: @itslexinthecity

11.

CBS /  Twitter: @voguemagazine / Via x.com

12.

Twitter: @inurbones

13.

CBS /  Twitter: @voguemagazine / Via Twitter: @REDSEASHAWTY

14.

Twitter: @httpsrealitys