They continued, "Now, we have people like Quannah [Chasinghorse] inspiring Native people all over the world by being the first. It's important to feel like you are a part of this world. It's hard to feel that way when you don't see yourself anywhere, and I'm glad that I can be a part of this amazing group of people who represent their place in this world. ... I really hope that queer, Latinx, and Indigenous people see themselves in me. I hope that I am opening doors for people or at least letting them know that these doors can open for us too. I hope that people with face piercings and big scars and visible tattoos can see me and know that they can be there too. They can work for Fenty. They can walk for fashion shows in Paris. Things that they think are impossible for them are possible."



They also told Vogue, "I never grew up feeling beautiful. I felt like I could never be a model. Growing up, [fashion] was very Eurocentric. Everybody who was [thought of as] the epitome of beauty didn't look like me—they didn’t have a bridge in their nose like I did, and they didn’t have brown skin like I did. Being able to see other minorities flourish [today], it gives you the courage to do it. Also, you really want to be that person for people."