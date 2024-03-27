13 Absolutely Revolting And Disgusting Foods People Actually Had To Eat On Set

To make things wilder, a lot of the zombies weren't even professional actors. Production couldn't get enough extras, so they recruited crew members, investors, friends, and even random bystanders.



Investor/co-screenwriter John A. Russo told Newsweek, "Our commercial clients surprised us, because they were straight up-and-down, suit-and-tie people, I mean, they were ultra-conservative. But some of the ad agent presidents were the ones biting into those animal parts."