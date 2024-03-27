13 Absolutely Revolting And Disgusting Foods People Actually Had To Eat On Set

If I told you to think of a food from a TV show or movie, you'd probably imagine something that looked so delicious, you could almost taste it through the screen.
However, not every onscreen food is meant to make your salivate — and they're not always super pleasant to eat IRL, either.
Here are 13 super gross foods actors had to eat on set:
1. While filming the Oldboy scene where his character eats a live octopus, Choi Min-sik reportedly consumed four live octopi — despite the fact that he's vegetarian.
Watch the scene below:
To make things wilder, a lot of the zombies weren't even professional actors. Production couldn't get enough extras, so they recruited crew members, investors, friends, and even random bystanders.
Investor/co-screenwriter John A. Russo told Newsweek, "Our commercial clients surprised us, because they were straight up-and-down, suit-and-tie people, I mean, they were ultra-conservative. But some of the ad agent presidents were the ones biting into those animal parts."
Watch the scene below:
3. In the first season of Game of Thrones, the stallion heart that Emilia Clarke ate was actually made of solidified jam. However, she thought it "tasted like bleach and raw pasta," and she had to eat about 28 of them over the duration of the shoot.
She told the Mirror, "It was very helpful to be given something so truly disgusting to eat, so there wasn’t much acting required...Fortunately, they gave me a spit bucket because I was vomiting in it quite often."
Watch the scene below:
4. The blue milk that Mark Hamill drank in Star Wars: A New Hope was "warm, oily, [and] sickly-sweet." On Twitter, he described it as "gag-inducing."
Comparing the movie milk to the version sold in Disney Parks, he said, "This frosty non-dairy drink tasted like a yummy fruit smoothie."
Watch the scene below:
5. Nicolas Cage asked director Robert Bierman to let him eat a cockroach for Vampire's Kiss because they're the thing he hates "most in the world." Production consulted a doctor, who advised them to "have him drink some whiskey right after." So, the actor washed his mouth out with 100-proof vodka between takes.
Robert told the Ringer, "He wanted to eat the most frightening thing for him. I thought, 'This is terrific!' I sent my prop people down into the boiler room...They brought me a box, divided up into little sections with tissue paper. The cockroaches were there, lined up for me to cast. I think they're actually called water bugs — they're bigger than cockroaches."
Watch the scene below:
6. In The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, the fish that Andy Serkis bit into during his transformation from Smeagol to Gollum was made of gelatin, which "in all honesty tasted more disgusting than biting into a raw fish."
He told TheOneRing.net, "They made a few gelatin models which I had to bite into...I would rather have eaten a raw fish."
Watch the scene below:
7. For the cannibalism scene in Yellowjackets Season 2, the actors ate fake human meat made from "slimy" jackfruit and rice paper off a prosthetic body. It smelled "rubbery."
It was so nauseating that Samantha Hanratty vomited.
You catch the scene below (but be warned it's very gross):
8. The fish that Danny DeVito ate in Batman Returns was a raw bluefish. Plenty of people eat raw fish in sushi, but what made his experience nasty was the fact that "in the middle of the action, [he] would squeeze a mixture of mouthwash and spirulina into [his] mouth."
He told the Daily Telegraph, "But that was because I needed to ooze this green, kind of black thickish liquid out of the corners."
Watch the scene below:
9. The worms that Christian Bale ate in Rescue Dawn were real maggots.
He told Collider, "They were very real. I didn't mind eating the maggots, but I just wanted to make sure about where the maggots had come from. Where did they find those maggots?"
Watch the scene below:
10. In Spawn, John Leguizamo ate pizza covered in real maggots because he thought "it's not going to have the same effect when you cut to something [plastic] and they're not moving."
He told CBR, "I ate the maggots, and it was disgusting, and I only did one take. I said, 'I'm not doing any repeats so you better get this shit right because if I'm out of focus, fuck you, I'm leaving.'"
Watch the scene below:
11. While filming the episode of Friends with Rachel's infamous beef trifle, the actors were actually eating bananas and whipped cream. It wasn't gross for anyone except Matt LeBlanc, who accidentally ate some of the "trifle" David Schwimmer had spit out after a previous take.
Matt told The Graham Norton Show, "There was too much on his plate. So he starts to eat it all and he starts laughing, and we cut. We're cutting, and he spits it back on his plate. I'm sitting right next to him, and I'm looking the other way. I didn't see him spit it back on his plate. So, I take his plate...and I scrape some on my plate... We go again, and now I'm eating it. We finish the take. No one says anything to me."
Watch the scene below:
12. For The Revenant, Leonardo DiCaprio ate raw bison liver.
He told Yahoo, "When you see the movie, you'll see my reaction to it because Alejandro [G. Iñárritu, the director] kept it in. It says it all. It was an instinctive reaction."
Watch the clip below:
13. And finally, Leo wasn't the first actor to eat raw liver on camera. For Rosemary's Baby, Mia Farrow also ate raw liver (though it wasn't bison), despite being a vegetarian.
In her memoir What Falls Away, Mia Farrow wrote, "When Roman [Polanski, the director] wanted me to eat raw liver, I ate it, take after take."