In 2020, he told The Dixie D'Amelio Show, "My dad actually grew up being called 'Huddy,' and once I was born, my dad's always wanted a son so he could call him 'Little Huddy. So I've been called 'Little Huddy' since I was young… My great grandpa started calling my dad 'Huddy.'"



Then, in 2022, he told Rolling Stone, "There was a thought that I was getting older and that I was sort of transcending into the music world a little bit and to feel like I'd be taken more seriously. It was time to drop "Lil" from my name just so I could show a different side from what people have seen of me so far. I want them to know me now as Huddy, the Artist. I'm trying to make that transition really easy for everybody."