Beyoncé Seemingly Hiding Behind Her Giant Cowboy Hat, And 12 Other Hilarious Moments From The 2024 Grammy Awards

Miley Cyrus really said, "I don’t think I forgot anyone, but I might’ve forgotten underwear." 💀

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

The 2024 Grammy Awards were a lot of things — a little awkward, a little wholesome, but overall, very, very funny.

Here are 13 of the funniest moments of the night:

1. Miley Cyrus getting confused when she saw red carpet photographers using iPhones.

CBS / Twitter: @voguemagazine / Via x.com

2. And when, mid-performance, Miley called out the audience for not singing along.

CBS / Via x.com

3. Trevor Noah's joke about getting revenge on all the dads, Brads, and Chads who are upset that Taylor Swift has been getting like 0.5 seconds of screentime during NFL games.

Trevor saying it&#x27;s unfair that NFL fans are complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor, like she&#x27;s controlling the cameras, so tonight on her behalf, he&#x27;s gonna cut the cameras to someone who plays football every time someone mentions Taylor
CBS / Via Paramount+

And then he cut to Terry Crews.

Close-up of Terry
CBS / Via Paramount+

4. When Trevor joked about Taylor's economic impact on every stop on the Eras Tour.

Trevor in the audience saying &quot;As Taylor Swift moves through the room, the local economy around those tables improves&quot;
CBS / Via Hulu

5. And when he gave this warning to winners.

Trevor saying &quot;If your speech is too long, there will be consequences; we&#x27;re gonna have Kelly Clarkson cover one of your songs and make it sound better than you ever could&quot;
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

6. When SZA's acceptance speech became the most adorable and relatable piece of media of all time.

SZA saying onstage, &quot;Hi, Taylor! I love you&quot;
CBS / Via Hulu

7. And Exhibit B.

SZA saying &quot;I&#x27;m not an attractive crier; have a good evening!&quot;
CBS / Via Hulu

8. When, after calling out the Recording Academy for never giving Beyoncé a well-deserved Album of the Year Award, Jay-Z used his Grammy as a cup.

CBS / Via Twitter: @BeyLegion

9. Phoebe Bridgers's ecstatic reaction to SZA's sword-bearing dancer.

A woman wielding a sword on the audience stairs
Jc Olivera / WireImage / Getty Images
Close-up of Phoebe with her mouth open wide
Jc Olivera / WireImage / Getty Images

10. When Beyoncé appeared to be hiding behind her magnificent hat.

CBS / Via Twitter: @yourgirlayedub

11. And then Dua Lipa was like, "Go, girl, give us everything!"

CBS / Via x.com

12. When Miley Cyrus ended her acceptance speech like this.

Miley onstage saying, &quot;I don&#x27;t think I forgot anyone, but I might&#x27;ve forgotten underwear&quot;
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

13. And finally, Flavor Fav making the most of meeting all his favorite celebrities.

Twitter: @FlavorFlav

Twitter: @FlavorFlav

Twitter: @FlavorFlav

