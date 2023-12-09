Skip To Content
People Who Had Really Creative Ideas For Their Resignation Letters, Tell Us How You Quit Your Job

Share your stories with us!

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

Most of the time, people who quit their jobs either submit a letter of resignation or simply tell their boss that they're leaving. Sometimes, however, people come up with creative — and hilarious — ways to leave their old jobs behind.

For example, this person brought in a "resignation cake."

congrats i&#x27;m putting my 2 weeks
u/Pciber / Via reddit.com

And this person put in their two weeks notice with a condolence card.

i&#x27;m sorry for your loss, my last day will be sept 20th
u/ktam1212 / Via reddit.com

And this person handed in a picture of a cat alongside their resignation letter.

this is a picture of my cat, it&#x27;s also my 2 week notice
u/kokish / Via reddit.com

What's the most creative or hilarious way you (or one of your ex-coworkers) ever quit a job? Tell us all about it in the comments, and your story may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!