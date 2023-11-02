11 Child Stars Who Were Pressured Into Emancipation And Other Loopholes So They Could Work Adult Hours

She told Rolling Stone, "If you're emancipated, it means you're legally 18 and can work crazy hours...It's too hard to get emancipated in LA, so my dad tracked down a place in Oakland. I had to stand before a judge and tell him I was living on my own, which was not true, and also tell him I was self-supporting, which was true. And then after sophomore year, I quit high school."



Her dad, Monty Silverstone, added, "I didn't want her to be emancipated, but her agent kept telling me if she wasn't emancipated, she wouldn't get The Crush. So I weakened and sat Alicia down and said, 'Listen, you're emancipated, but you've got to promise you're always going to be my little girl. I don't want anything to change. It's got to be exactly as it is now.'"

Alicia said that "nothing really changed," but her mom, Didi, said that she felt like she "lost" her daughter when she went to shoot The Crush.