She continued, "I know people think I'm annoying for going on and on about the harm of not eating enough, but no compliment I have ever received is worth the pain and regret of what happens to your body when you do extreme things for fast results. My passion against diet culture is born of something that is not Holier than thou. It is a DESPERATE PLEA for you to not end up like me."

In the caption, she added, "So much chat about the dangers of eating too much and crickets when it comes to the long term impact of eating too little. I'm so sorry to my body. I'm so embarrassed that I did this to you. You tried to keep me alive, and I tried to kill you. I will spend the rest of my life fixing you and trying to stop others from hurting their bodies. The reason I get so mad when celebrities push these ideals is because WE HAVE THE MONEY FOR THE TESTS THAT DETECT THE HORRIFIC SIDE EFFECTS OF EXTREME DIETING. Most of the people emulating celebrity bodies and eating practices do not. If they mess up their bodies there is a team of experts ready to patch them up. Most do not have that luxury. And nobody talks about it. F*** diet culture."

According to the New York State Department of Health, eating disorders can lead to bone loss and osteoporosis, and the risk is greater the earlier and longer a person has an eating disorder.