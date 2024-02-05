Skip To Content
I'm Absolutely Obsessed With Billie Eilish's "Barbie" Look At The Grammys

This is what she was made for.

by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

Earlier tonight, Billie Eilish won a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media for her emotional Barbie ballad "What Was I Made For?" As she shared on her Instagram story, the big announcement came from an appropriately pink envelope.

Screenshot from Billie Eilish&#x27;s Instagram story
Billie Eilish / Via Instagram: @billieeilish

Tonight, Billie is all about Barbie. She walked the red carpet in a pink and black Willy Chavarria jacket bearing the doll's iconic logo.

Billie Eilish on the Grammys red carpet
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Via Getty

Here's a closer look.

Closeup of Billie Eilish pointing at her jacket
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Under the logo, there are a few embroidered icons as well — cat eye glasses, a fancy hanger, and a purse.

Closeup of Billie&#x27;s Barbie jacket
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

There's another tiny detail on the jacket that I'm obsessed with — the heart-shaped buttons! They're so cute and coquette.

Closeup of Billie Eilish&#x27;s Barbie jacket
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Earlier in the night, it seems that Billie low-key teased her look. She posted a carousel of Poodle Parade Barbie from 1965 on her Instagram feed and story.

What do you think of Billie's red carpet look? Let us know in the comments!

Billie Eilish on the Grammys red carpet
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Via Getty