Earlier tonight, Billie Eilish won a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media for her emotional Barbie ballad "What Was I Made For?" As she shared on her Instagram story, the big announcement came from an appropriately pink envelope.
Tonight, Billie is all about Barbie. She walked the red carpet in a pink and black Willy Chavarria jacket bearing the doll's iconic logo.
Here's a closer look.
Under the logo, there are a few embroidered icons as well — cat eye glasses, a fancy hanger, and a purse.
There's another tiny detail on the jacket that I'm obsessed with — the heart-shaped buttons! They're so cute and coquette.
Earlier in the night, it seems that Billie low-key teased her look. She posted a carousel of Poodle Parade Barbie from 1965 on her Instagram feed and story.
