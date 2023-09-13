These 18 Tweets From The 2023 VMAs Are Absolute Gold
"Not Fall Out Boy namedropping 'Kanye West and Taylor Swift' at the VMAs."
The 2023 VMAs certainly gave us a lot to talk about, and viewers on Twitter — er, X? — couldn't stop.
Here are the 18 best tweets from the 2023 VMAs:
1.
saweetie i have a bone to pick with you!— ･ﾟdrea kordei ☆ (@aundrearunway) September 12, 2023
saweetie: pic.twitter.com/oNiL6AXn5u
2.
not them having a Barbienheimer moment https://t.co/jPbflfJZNX— Pop Culture Posts (@notgwendalupe) September 13, 2023
3.
not saweetie forgetting that she’s there to work 😭😭😭😭 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/FK8MS6TlC4— 𝓐. (@antoniiomaraj) September 12, 2023
4.
watching the vmas for the plot pic.twitter.com/Td5N5fmJGW— saturn (@coveredinher) September 13, 2023
5.
me when one direction reunites at the vmas in 20 years— jen (@thelessiknow13) September 13, 2023
pic.twitter.com/P7ylrmTZYz
6.
latto, cardi and megan when nicki previewed her new song 😭 #VMAs— 𝓐. (@antoniiomaraj) September 13, 2023
pic.twitter.com/EdY4fxV4g6
7.
olivia’s such an actress she got people on twitter thinking the set falling apart was not planned https://t.co/NO0SwPFtNO— Ami (@AmeliaScol) September 13, 2023
8.
September 13, 2023
9.
Ouu Shakira ready to cut a bitch!! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/aZ64eeeBjw— ☽ ⱼₒₙₐₛ ☾ (@cinnamongerru) September 13, 2023
10.
taylor’s reaction to justin timberlake never changed 😭 pic.twitter.com/8rqY8yQkAF— grace | wants eras miami tickets (@cryingbcilovets) September 13, 2023
11.
how it started vs how it’s going pic.twitter.com/twSzXDf5ST— marg (taylor’s version) (@BetttysCardigan) September 13, 2023
12.
Don’t know what’s going on but pop culture is back alive omg https://t.co/KGYXUhdLIS— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) September 13, 2023
13.
that teleprompter whooping saweetie's ass 😭😭😭😭 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/le7YpUr2Gm— ρ︎.☆ (fan)ᴺᴹ (@PINKBAWBlE) September 12, 2023
14.
Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/piOe4YTaR3— 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐲 | 1989 TV 27/10🗽 (@tswiiizzle) September 13, 2023
15.
she's swift af boi #VMAs pic.twitter.com/L9pIS1V5ZL— Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) September 13, 2023
16.
this is lorelai gilmore pic.twitter.com/CdEiSmbrJI— jessica (@enchantedjess13) September 13, 2023
17.
not fall out boy namedropping “kanye west and taylor swift” at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/EfmjpSbNAa— Ron (@midnightstrack2) September 13, 2023
18.
I see no difference pic.twitter.com/iBwoVKaahT— Pey Follow Limit Era (@PeytonEliza13) September 13, 2023