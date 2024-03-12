Sometimes, it feels like there are more famous people than stars in the sky, and it can be hard to keep up with who's who. There are, of course, the Angelina Jolies and the Oprahs of the world, who most people would recognize, but there are also plenty of celebs who seem popular with only a certain demographic. For example, a lot of people who got their start on TikTok seem more "Gen Z famous," or there are a lot of younger actors who seem super well know but, like, your parents have no clue about them.