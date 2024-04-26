BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    The 6 Best Pickleball Shoes According To Real Players

    Proper footwear is some of the most important gear when it comes to pickleball.

    Kristen Adaway
    by Kristen Adaway

    Shopping Writer at HuffPost

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    Pickleball, the trendy competitive sport that’s taking over outdoor courts everywhere, may look like a mashup of tennis and badminton, but it’s in a league of its own. The uniquely named game has racked up 8.9 million players in the United States as of this year. And if you want to join the masses, it’s fairly easy to do so. Gameplay only requires a court with a net, a paddle, a ball, and, of course, the proper shoes to help you zip around the court.

    Two different sneakers against a green background
    Amazon

    Hannah Blatt, a pickleball player based in Delray Beach, Florida, told HuffPost she wears lightweight shoes designed for quick lateral movements.

    “For pickleball, it is important to have a ‘court’ shoe similar to tennis with stability for the foot and durability in the bottom/toe of the shoe,” she said. 

    Pickleball is all about speed, as you have to quickly glide around your side of the court to serve and return the ball with your paddle. Wearing shoes that allow you to move rapidly is crucial to your success as a beginner (or pro) player, which is why we asked Blatt and other pickleball players to share their picks for the best shoes to wear while playing. 

    Check them out below:

    1. Diadora Women's Blushield Torneo 2 AG shoe

    a white sneaker against a dark green background
    Amazon

    "When I first started pickleball, I started having minor injuries due to the quickness of the game. I started experiencing peroneal tendonitis and figured it was because I wasn’t wearing the correct shoes. Once I found these Diadora shoes, they have helped my game tremendously and now I have no pain!" —Nicole Talisse, a New York City-based pickleball player

    These shoes come in sizes 6–11.5 and in 15 colors. They have a lightweight midsole, wear-resistant rubber outsole, and premium cushioning and shock absorption.

    Get them from Amazon for $45+.

    2. Fila Axilus 2 energized shoe

    A rainbow tie-die sneaker against a dark green background
    Amazon

    "My favorite court shoe is the Fila Axilus. They are comfy, the soles last a super long time, and they come in lots of fun colors so I can have a pair that match every pickleball outfit." —Frankie Rubino, a San Diego-based pickleball player

    Available in six colors and prints, these shoes have a molded sock liner and heel cup and special rubber cushioning to promote swift movements on the court. They come in sizes 6–15.

    Get them from Amazon for $66.46+.

    3. New Balance Fresh Foam X Lav V2 hard court shoe

    A yellow, white, and black sneaker against a green backgrounf
    Amazon

    "I love wearing the New Balance Fresh Foam Lav V2 on the court. The shoe is really lightweight but it still has a ton of cushion to protect your heels. I can wear these shoes on the court all day and won’t have sore feet." —Natalie Blue, a San Diego-based pickleball player

    They come in multiple colors such as yellow, white, lime green and pink, and in sizes 5–12, with wide options available too.

    Get them from Amazon for $66+.

    4. Asics Gel-Resolution 8 shoe

    A blue sneaker with a white sole against a green background
    Amazon

    "The Gel Resolutions are strong and light shoes, which makes them perfect for the fast lateral movements in pickleball. They also have a wide array of color combinations to help embrace your own style!" —Emily Visnic, a New York City-based pickleball player

    They come in sizes 5–12, with wide options available. Color varieties include blue, white, purple, teal and pink.

    Get them from Amazon for $74.95+.

    5. Babolat Jet Mach 3 all court shoe

    An all-white sneaker against a dark green background
    Amazon

    "The Babolats are lightweight shoes, which makes me quicker on the court with agility moves." —Allyce Jones, a Pleasant Grove, Utah-based pickleball player

    Designed for court movement, these athletic shoes offer flexibility, shock absorption, supreme cushioning and a responsive outsole. They come in sizes 6–9 and two colors.

    Get them from Amazon for $82.33+.

    6. NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2 shoe

    A black and white sneaker with a Nike swoop against a dark green backgroumd
    Nike

    "I love how light the shoes feel and how mobile I am. They're great shoes for quick side to side and forward movements!" —Hannah Blatt, a Delray Beach, Florida-based pickleball player

    With a lightweight, low-cut design and springy cushion to help you jet around the court, these shoes are a must for your next pickleball session. They come in multiple colors and in sizes 5–12.

    Get them from Nike for $130.

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.