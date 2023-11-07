The Coziest Slippers With Arch Support That Reviewers Swear By

As a shoe lover, one of the greatest things about the seasons changing is the opportunity to switch up my footwear game. Aside from swapping out my sandals for boots to wear outside, the colder weather means it’s also time to pull out only the coziest of slippers.

And not just any kind of slippers — slippers with arch support. When your feet have pronounced arches, shopping for shoes can be a struggle, and slippers are notoriously unsupportive. A lot of slippers I’ve come across fail to keep my arches in mind and don’t offer the support they need, leaving me limping around my apartment all day.

Thanks to this conundrum and because I’m tired of having achy feet every year, I sought to find the best slippers that offer arch support — and who better to offer recommendations on this topic than other high-arched bipeds like myself? I scoured reviews from fellow slipper-wearers all over the internet to find out which ones are worth buying and which ones to skip. Some reviews even mentioned that certain slippers helped alleviate pain from plantar fasciitis.